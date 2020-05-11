Nicki Minaj Remix increases the & # 39; Say So & # 39; from Doja Cat to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

The collaboration has given the successful & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; and the rapper & # 39; Juicy & # 39; her first number one on the list, denying Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Knowles & # 39; & # 39; Savage & # 39; first place.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj they obtained the first number one in the Billboard Hot 100 with "Say So".

None of the artists has topped the list before and their collaboration has kept Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce KnowlesIt is wild to reach the summit.

Doja Cat's track wasn't even in the top five a week ago, but the Minaj remix dropped on May 1 and sparked sales, sending it to the top of the pile.

Weekend"Blinding Lights" drops to three in the new Hot 100, while Duck"Toosie Slide" and Roddy Ricch"The Box" completes the first five.

Meanwhile, Drake has tied VirginThe record for the Top 100 Most Popular of All Time with "Pain 1993" featuring Playboi Carti. The track opens at seven in the new Hot 100 countdown and becomes their 38th track in the top 10.