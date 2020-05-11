Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat make history, get their first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the remix "Say So,quot;

There's a lot of black queendom and history on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week! For starters, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat earned their first # 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their remix "Say So,quot;.

According to BIllboard, "Say So,quot; with Nicki jumped from No. 6 to No. 1 last week. Billboard also noted that Nicki broke the record for the longest wait for a first Hot 100 No.1, total career innings, as "Say So,quot; is Nicki's 109th inning.

Nicki and Doja's collaboration was the first Hot 100 No. 1 credited to two women in nearly six years. Iggy Azalea's "Fancy,quot; with Charli XCX held that spot for seven weeks in June-July 2014.

"Say So,quot; was also reportedly the first topper on the list to feature a collaboration between two rappers.

Only six songs by female soloists who have joined have topped the Hot 100. Here's an updated list: "Say So,quot;, Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj, one (to date), May 16, 2020, "Fancy,quot;, Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX, June 7, 2014, "S,amp;M,quot;, Rihanna feat. Britney Spears, one week, April 30, 2011, “Lady Marmalade”, Christina Aguilera, Lil & # 39; Kim, Mya & P! Nk, five, June 2, 2001, "The Boy Is Mine,quot;, Brandy and Monica, June 13. 6, 1998 and "No More Tears (Enough Enough)", Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, two, November 24, 1979.

Just behind "Say So,quot; is Megan Thee Stallion's remix "Savage,quot; with Beyonce, which rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the achievement on Instagram and pointed out all the power of the girls on the list.

According to the chart data, with this Savage Remix, Beyonce has charted at least one song on the Hot 100 in each of the past 24 years.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!