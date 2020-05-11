Nick Jonas shares a cute throwback video celebrating Mother's Day

The global blockade prevented Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas spend mother's day with their respective mothers. However, the couple found an interesting way to wish for their mothers, Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas.

Nick posted a pretty cute video of an earlier Mother's Day celebration where both Madhu and Denise can be seen dancing to the music. Sharing the video on his handle, Nick wrote: "Flashback on this Mother's Day for my mother @mamadjonas and my mother-in-law @ chopramm2001 who are catching up. Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there! Stay safe and healthy! Sending everyone love.

See this post on Instagram Flashback on this Mother's Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother-in-law @ chopramm2001 starting their rhythm. Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending everyone love.

Check out the post below:

Nick also shared two photos on his social media. One photo where her mother can be seen walking down the hall and the other where Madhu and Denise can be seen posing together for the cameras. Nick captioned it: “I am so grateful to have such an amazing mother and now mother-in-law. #Happy Mother's Day."

See this post on Instagram Very grateful to have such an amazing mother and now mother in law. #Happy Mother's Day



Priyanka paid tribute to all the mothers and shared a video that compiles several moments of her life with her mother, her mother-in-law and all the mother figures in her life. She captioned the video, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mother figures around the

world. Today we celebrate you. I love you mama. @madhuchopra

@DeniseJonas. "

Look the following video:

See this post on Instagram Happy Mother's Day to all the mother figures in the world. Today we celebrate you. I love you mama. @madhumalati @mamadjonas

Truly adorable, right?



