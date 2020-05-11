NHL GM not crazy about initial draft idea – Up News Info Detroit

The successful virtual NFL draft and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of hockey this season have increased the possibility of an NHL draft before the Stanley Cup final.

After postponing its draft scheduled for June 26-27 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL is considering having it in early June with the season on indefinite suspension. There are mixed feelings among executives about the idea, ranging from frustration to grudging acceptance.

"We're just going to try to prepare as if it were going to happen," said Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas. "It is not going to be normal, regardless of what it is, so we agree with what is decided."

Unlike the NFL, which held its draft as usual in the middle of its offseason, the NHL would face several wrinkles in the future with a draft held before the season was completed: teams could not swap players, there would be a foul. Clarity on next year's salary cap and draft order could be determined before all games are played.

I'd put hockey back in the spotlight for a couple of days. It would also create a lot of headaches for those involved.

"I haven't spoken to a general manager who likes it, and I speak to almost all of them," agent Allan Walsh said Thursday.

A week after the league sent a memo to teams describing its proposal, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday that no decision has been made on the timing of the draft. GMs have requested a month's notice before drafting.

My thought is: Why would you do that? Why do you need to do that? Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said on Fox Sports Detroit. "I haven't heard a good reason why we should do it before the end of the season if we wrap up the season over the course of the summer."

Yzerman's Red Wings could actually benefit from a tight lottery draw that gives him better odds on the first pick, probably Alexis Lafreniere. But Yzerman pointed to a litany of unknowns, including who gets in and out of the playoffs and how the order of the draft is determined.

There is also the matter of the 2020-21 salary cap, which was initially projected at $ 84 million, but is now expected to be set at the current $ 81.5 million or less.

"The draft serves many different purposes by giving GMs the tools to build their roster for next year, other than just recruiting seven rounds of players," said Walsh. “The cap teams – the Torontos, the Tampas – will have to move at least one big contract to make it work. And the time to do it is in the draft. But he can't do it on the stage of the first or second week of June when he doesn't know if the season is canceled or if we're really going to play again. "

Daly said the NHL has not yet decided when to allow players to return to the team's training facility for small group training, which would be the first step toward a comeback. The league continues to work internally and with the NHL Players Association on various stages, including the resumption of three or four empty NHL stadiums and the start of the next season through December.

With that in mind, Los Angeles General Manager Rob Blake said the Kings are "pretty comfortable with either scenario,quot; in the draft that will take place in June or later. Many of his colleagues are in the same boat.

"We'll have to work with that, obviously," said Blake. "The only thing we know for sure is that nothing will be a status quo, so whether it is before June or later, it will have to make the necessary adjustments."

