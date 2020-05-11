Newsroom unions call on employers to protect media workers and their jobs as economy begins to reopen – Up News Info

As the economy begins to reopen, unions covering newsroom workers are encouraging employers to "protect as many jobs as possible during this crisis" and to adopt coronavirus testing and "tracking" protocols. strict contact "to prevent the spread of the virus among news teams.

“Thousands of workers in the media industry have been working on this crisis. News workers have helped tell the story of this pandemic, its heroes and its ramifications, ”SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the WGA East, IATSE and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said in a joint statement. “At the same time, thousands more in the industry have lost jobs along with millions of other Americans. News is essential, perhaps like never before. As parts of our society and economy begin to reopen, we want to do everything we can to make sure that media workers have safe and fair workplaces. ”

Unions, which are affiliated with the Professional Employees Department, AFL-CIO, are asking all employers in the news industry to follow five basic guidelines, which they say "should be the minimum." They also say employers "must take additional precautions, such as testing and detection protocols, where appropriate."

1. All work that can be done from home should be done from home if the worker so chooses, with adequate technical support.

2. When work is to be done in the newsroom, control room, study or field, basic CDC and OSHA guidelines on social distancing and protective measures should be required, with each worker provided with protective equipment. adequate personnel (PPE).

3. All worksites and field vehicles should be equipped with sufficient supplies of disinfectants and disinfected by professional cleaning teams on a regular basis to ensure the best possible hygiene in all work areas.

4. Employers must adopt strict contact tracking plans to self-isolate those who may have been exposed to anyone who tests positive or exhibits symptoms consistent with the virus.

5. Layoffs, leave, and reductions in employee hours should only be considered once all other options have been exhausted. Before any hours / days reductions for temporary and independent workers or workers' licenses or layoffs, there must be good faith discussions between the union and management (with financial transparency) to establish the best course of action to ensure high journalism. quality. and protect as many jobs as possible during this crisis.