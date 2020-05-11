New York rapper Nick Blixky shooting to death possibly related to the murder of pop smoke

Instagram

The up-and-coming rapper was found unconscious and insensitive with at least a dozen gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, May 10.

Another hip-hop star left too soon. Promising rapper Nick Blixky He was shot dead on Sunday, May 10, in Brooklyn, police confirmed. The New York artist, whose real name was Nickalus Thompson, was only 21 years old.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man shot in front of 200 Winthrop Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities found Nick unconscious and unresponsive on Winthrop St. near Rogers Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens with "gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks," the New York Police Department said Monday. They allegedly shot him at least a dozen times.

He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals / Kings County, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police recovered the casings from the scene but have made no arrests.

Initial online reports claimed that Nick, who joined the Brooklyn Blixkys (a branch of the Gangster Disciples), was shot by police. However, his brother debunked the rumors, suggesting that it was the OPPS who killed the rapper.

Meanwhile, police are reportedly investigating Nick's shooting as possibly linked to Pop SmokeThe murder. A source says that New York Police detectives are paying attention to social media posts gloating over Nick's death. "These are definitely people of interest," says the source of the online commentators.

"There is a possibility that it may be related to Pop Smoke's death in the west," the source added. "A couple of people were talking trash on social media, Facebook Live, about (Nick) being dead. It could be a bit of a rap war with a gang connection."

Pop Smoke was shot dead in February during an invasion of his home at the Hollywood Hills home in California where he was staying. The source claims that at the time of the 20-year-old rapper "Welcome to the party", there were similar posts online. "His rivals were mocking his death," says the source.

Nick, who lived about four blocks from where he was shot, was ready to release his first mixtape "Different Timin" on June 3. Few hours before filming, he promoted the next set on Instagram, writing enthusiastically: "& # 39; JUNE 3RD‼ ️ I" I'm releasing my first tape "LOCK ON DATE … & # 39; DIFFERENT TIME & # 39; ; (COMMENT TO IF YOU ARE READY) ".