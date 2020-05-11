Home Entertainment New York nurse arrested for using dead patient's credit card!

A New York City nurse was under arrest after she was discovered using a dying patient's credit card to buy groceries and power her vehicle.

According to the Daily News, 43-year-old Danielle Conti used the pandemic to steal the card from widower Anthony Catapano, 70, while on daily rounds at Staten Island University North Hospital in early April. Catapano was in the ventilation unit of a hospital at the time of the robbery.

