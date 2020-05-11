New York nurse arrested for using dead patient's credit card!

A New York City nurse was under arrest after she was discovered using a dying patient's credit card to buy groceries and power her vehicle.

According to the Daily News, 43-year-old Danielle Conti used the pandemic to steal the card from widower Anthony Catapano, 70, while on daily rounds at Staten Island University North Hospital in early April. Catapano was in the ventilation unit of a hospital at the time of the robbery.

Catapano died shortly after complications related to COVID-19.

"I can't believe a person can do something like that to someone who is fighting for their life," said Conti's daughter Tara Catapano. "This is a nurse who swore an oath to treat, protect and save patients. It's disgusting … I never expected a thing like this to happen in a million years."

She continued, "He is a despicable human being. How would you feel if someone did this to your parents when they were seriously ill? I hope you get what you deserve and lose your license and your job."

Supposedly, Conti stole the American Express from Catapano and used it at a nearby gas station and at ShopRite. Her purchases totaled $ 60.23.