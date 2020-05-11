New feature aims to prevent reply chains from destroying your inbox

SEATTLE – Microsoft has a solution to the problem that has plagued workplaces for decades: the seemingly endless chain of a full-response email.

The tech giant now enables customers to detect and stop what's called "responding to all email storms."

People who have mistakenly sent replies to everyone who received CC in an email have resulted in their inboxes becoming overfilled with unnecessary emails. All of these messages can also slow down servers.

Microsoft officials said in a statement that blocking these email chains will help benefit large organizations.

The idea stemmed from an incident at Microsoft in 1997 when an employee asked to be removed from an email list and sent it to 13,000 other people, authorities said. Many people responded with "Me too," resulting in 15 million messages generated. The email storm washed over the tech company's servers.