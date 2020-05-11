Never so close, New York and Los Angeles are separated by the virus – Up News Info

As the pandemic progresses, New York and Los Angeles have never felt so far apart, and it seems likely that even greater distancing, both social and cultural, will be an unhappy exercise for years to come.

In truth, the two great sister cities have never been as close as you might think, at least in terms of movies and media. Rather, they were polarity, closely linked, but often frustrated and suspicious of each other, and rarely on the same page. When Louis B. Mayer and MGM turned to entertainment in Culver City, Nicholas Schenck and other owners of parent company Loew & # 39; s in New York focused on finance. At Paramount, Adolph Zukor, who died at 103 in Los Angeles, suffered the same rift with his East Coast counterparts and unhappy sponsors on Wall Street. Later, David Begelman, in the Columbia studio in Burbank, had it with corporate supervisors on Fifth Avenue.

It was once like this. When Hollywood went commercial in the blockbuster era, New York inevitably turned to art and the Indies. At Disney, Harvey Weinstein and Michael Eisner were fighting a remake of the old battle, East vs. West, like 21S t The century dawned.

It was never really about money. The underlying problems were always personality, expectations, and point of view. After all, New York and Los Angeles are a different life experience. Presuming a shared perspective of the two is silly. Having worked as a correspondent in Los Angeles for New York-based publications: Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Inside.com, The New York Times, I guarantee it. Offering a New York publisher something unexpected, say, a bit of a hassle about the intrusion of true street discouragement (and a murder case) into Universal's production Directly from Compton, and history will sit for a while. Mention the Chateau Marmont or some nonsense on the Oscars circuit, and you're out of the running. New York wants a La La Land myth that makes you feel stronger, smarter, better with yourself. Los Angeles continues to share realities that do not always reproduce the East.

In normal times, the disparity is healthy. We adapt and learn from each other. It is what the sisters do.

But a gap that has been opened since both regions entered the coronavirus blockade at almost the same time, in the third week of March, begins to feel like something new.

As of Sunday, according to official coronavirus statistics from both coasts, New York City, with approximately 8.3 million residents, had suffered an approximately seven times higher per capita exposure rate than in Los Angeles County, with a population of just over 10 million. Seven and a half weeks after closing, New York had about 2,200 cases per 100,000 residents, while Los Angeles had 312 per 100,000.

Manhattan, with 1,473 reported cases per 100,000, was far less distressed than Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, or Long Island, where the exposure numbers were more than ten times those of the Los Angeles enclaves most familiar to New Yorkers. For example, Malibu (247 per 100,000), Santa Monica (223), Brentwood (220), Culver City (242), or West Los Angeles (170). Even the hardest hit parts of the entertainment enclave, West Hollywood, with 395 cases per 100,000, and Beverly Hills, with 342 per 100,000, still counted their capital accounts in hundreds, while New York totaled thousands.

This is cause for great alarm, no schadenfreude. In the strictest sense, we in Los Angeles have to know that our own numbers could increase, we could also go to the precipice. Slightly more broadly, we can only care about friends and family in New York. After all these years working, fighting and traveling together, we all have them.

But above all, we must be on guard against the long-term cultural damage of this vast and growing gap in experience. New York has suffered something profoundly more threatening (such as the September 11 attacks, but undefined and in slow motion) than what we have experienced in sunny western Los Angeles, where case counts are relatively low and the virus, for many remain more of an inconvenience or financial hardship than a deadly threat.

One only needs to watch the New York-based news shows or read the New York Times to feel how deeply our East Coast counterparts have been affected. Pain, fear and hatred are evident on a daily basis. They come from, and perhaps are heading to, a different place.

When this crisis passes, that old displacement between New York and Los Angeles will be no less. Even more than usual, we will differ in our views on money, politics, lifestyle, news and, yes, movies.

But hopefully we could still settle in and learn from each other.