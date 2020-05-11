NeNe Leakes has some things he wanted to get off his chest after the RHOA virtual meeting

NeNe Leakes had a few words for RHOA fans and made sure to share a few words on Twitter and also posted a new photo on her IG account. Check out what NeNe made sure to tell RHOA enthusiasts on Twitter below.

NeNe also shared a photo of herself on social media.

YES, my readings are written and rehearsed! REMEMBER that I am old, menopausal and have an incredible memory! In my younger days, I would sit on the couch and read bitches from the top of my wig and I had the most ICONIC DATE READINGS! – NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2020

One follower said, "I think Kandi needs to be fired because she just pushes her business towards us, I think she needs 2 to stay home with their babies."

Someone else posted: ‘I said the same thing. She uses the program to promote her business. Kenya tried but can't take off hers. Selling your hrai product at Sally’s. "

One commenter wrote: ‘NeNe, keep doing yourself. I've been rocking with you ever since the air was shown from day one. The difference is that you don't hide what you need or want to say. You have always been genuine. So ignore the ones who can't handle your truth or your personality. Be blessed, keep being blessed. "

I tried to tell people about Kandi a long time ago. She is #snakegate Always has been. Quick to spill someone else's tea but close to death when you spill theirs. She and Kenya have one of those deals and used Cynthia to go after NeNe. Just look, you'll see. – Yuaketha McIver (@ butterfli2002) May 11, 2020

A Twitter user noted: ‘You were sweating around your collarbones in the first half hour. You may need to find another hustle outside the show. This "spiritual journey,quot; while arguing with the girls on WIFI when they can't take what they've been getting for the past 13 years is not securing a bag. "

Someone else mentioned Eva Marcille and said, "I'm tired of Eva trying to come for people of color." First it was Shamia talking about her dark skin, then her diaper hair and now the old woman she was still reaching for. This green-eyed monster hopes it can last as long as Nene! She should expect to return next year! "

