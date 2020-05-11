NBCUniversal Establishes Ad Team With Sky, Mocks "Creativity Summit" This Summer – Up News Info

NBCUniversal unveiled plans for a new ad company with brother Sky Comcast, a "creativity summit" over the summer and other initiatives during a "state of the market conversation" on Monday.

The online event took place the day the company had planned to host its annual kickoff at Radio City Music Hall.

While the video conference lacked glare on Radio City, it started with a brief introduction from Kelly Clarkson, host of an NBCU syndicated talk show, from her home in Montana. He also presented the premiere of a trailer for Lord Mayor, an upcoming NBC comedy starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter that was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

NBCU's Linda Yaccarino, president of advertising and partnerships, led the presentation with a direct speech to agencies, brands and other stakeholders in the $ 70 billion advertising business. Quoting comments from Comcast CEO Brian Roberts during the company's most recent earnings call, he said: "We must continue to innovate when its customers need us most. That is what the entire industry needs to do. We have to come together and really get out of the market to get out of this crisis. It is our responsibility to create demand. "

The new initiative will make advertising and partnership opportunities on NBCU and Sky available for purchase through NBCUniversal’s One Platform. The goal is to enable media buyers to enable sellers to take advantage of the unmatched scale and content that only Comcast-NBCUniversal-Sky can provide with an easy way to optimize, plan, deliver and measure your investment.

The leaders of this new Sky-NBCU division will be announced in the coming weeks, NBCU said. They will report to Yaccarino and will closely partner with Sky Commercial Director Patrick Béhar.

No details were revealed about the "summit of creativity" this summer. Josh Feldman, executive vice president of marketing and creative advertising for NBCU, said they will address "the important role creativity plays" and involve select programming announcements.

Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and associations, described the company's efforts to respond to COVID-19. Two minutes of ad time per hour have been claimed for scheduling during news blocks, he said, given the importance of the news. Two minutes of entertainment programming time has also been returned, with the result of the promotion and the longer presentation times.

"When everything is so uncertain, it is good to have a stable schedule," he said.