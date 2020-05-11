NBCUniversal Establishes Ad Team With Sky, Mocks "Creativity Summit" This Summer – Up News Info

NBCUniversal unveiled plans for a new ad company with brother Sky Comcast, a "creativity summit" over the summer and other initiatives during a "state of the market conversation" on Monday.

The online event took place the day the company had planned to host its annual kickoff at Radio City Music Hall.

While the video conference lacked glare on Radio City, it started with a brief introduction from Kelly Clarkson, host of an NBCU syndicated talk show, from her home in Montana. He also featured an appearance by We are star Milo Ventimiglia and the premiere of a trailer for Lord Mayor, an upcoming NBC comedy starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter that was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Related story Season 5 of & # 39; Gomorrah & # 39; to launch this summer, but could be the last hurray for Italian crime

Linda Yaccarino, NBCU president of advertising and partnerships, led the presentation with a direct speech to agencies, brands and other stakeholders in the $ 70 billion television advertising business. Quoting comments from Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, during the company's recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts, he said: "We must continue to innovate when its customers need us most. That's what all of our Industry needs to do. We have to come together and really get out of the market to get out of this crisis. It is our responsibility to create demand. "

%MINIFYHTML90355dbcb8d354690a499e8535a3ce2914%

The new effort with Sky will make advertising and partnership opportunities on NBCU and Sky available for purchase through NBCUniversal’s One Platform. The link gives a wide range of sellers access to Sky's news and entertainment programming, including shows like game of Thrones.

The leaders of this new Sky-NBCU division will be announced in the coming weeks, NBCU said. They will report to Yaccarino and will closely partner with Sky Commercial Director Patrick Béhar.

Comcast acquired Sky in a $ 40 billion deal last year.

Details on the full scope of the "summit of creativity" planned for this summer were not disclosed. Josh Feldman, NBCU executive vice president of marketing and creative advertising, said he will address "the important role creativity plays" in the television ecosystem and will include select programming announcements.

Laura Molen, president of ad and association sales, briefly described the company's efforts to respond to COVID-19. Two minutes of ad time per hour have been claimed for scheduling during news blocks, he said, given the importance of the news. Two minutes of entertainment programming time has also been returned, with the result of the promotion and the longer presentation times.

"When everything is so uncertain, it is good to have a stable schedule," he said.

The executives' 30-minute presentation was followed by a question-and-answer period with questions from Wall Street analysts, the press and media buyers.