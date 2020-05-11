NBA, NHL, MLB return in July or August likely, says CEO of Sinclair Broadcast – Up News Info

Top-tier sports like the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball are likely to return to action in July or August, according to Chris Ripley, CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group.

"I think it is a comeback this summer," Ripley said during an online appearance at MoffettNathanson's annual Media and Communications Summit. According to his own conversations with league officials, as well as the growing sense that restarting without fans is the league's top priority, "July has the potential for some of these leagues to start, or perhaps August."

The apparent agreement by teams and players to forego entry receipts "is not an easy financial decision," Ripley told moderator Michael Nathanson. "There are some exchanges there and some shared pain." That strategic direction "is important," added the executive, "because most people do not believe there will be a vaccine (COVID-19) until next year." Are you really going to put 30,000 people in a building when there's still no vaccine? "

Sports leagues, along with many other parts of society and the economy, have been frozen for two months due to the continuing threat from COVID-19, delivering a major blow to broadcasters and leaving sports fans restless. Sinclair is a major stakeholder in sports, operating the # 2 portfolio of local television stations in the US. USA And also as the leader of a consortium that acquired Fox's former regional sports networks.

Ripley said it would be possible for some discounts to be given to MVPDs for games that were not broadcast. The backlash has escalated in recent months, drawing officials like New York State Attorney General Letitia James to the attention of sports fees of $ 20 a month and more that pay-TV operators continue to evaluate the clients.

Nathanson asked if pay TV subscribers represented the vast majority of the sports market or if some viewers could be reached in other ways. "We are doing a lot of research on that," Ripley said. "There are more sports fans out of the package than you think."

Ripley said he hoped to reach an agreement with Comcast on the transportation of RSN, including the newly launched Marquee network, a joint venture with the Chicago Cubs. The talks were never heated due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the recognition that the start of spring for the baseball season would be significantly delayed.

Nathanson also asked Ripley about the NFL and his agreement to provide his streaming partner Amazon with an additional primetime game in 2020. The CEO said he expects "a small number of leaks" from premium sports outside of the premium package. Still, Ripley doesn't expect major rights contracts to expire in 2022 to see a changing of the guard, as some have predicted, with tech giants like Google or Amazon getting weekly rights from NBC, ViacomCBS, or Fox.

"From everything I hear and hope, you are going to see a great deal of the NFL status quo in this latest round of renewals," said Ripley. As for the financial impact Sinclair stations will see in what is likely to be a costly relaunch, he said: "I'm sure we will have to contribute a little more," although the market had been so strong before the pandemic that transmission networks "have much more resources now, they have much more cash."