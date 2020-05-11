Natural gas exports decline as pandemic reduces global demand

HOUSTON – A few months ago, Israel and some Arab countries were laying the groundwork for an energy partnership that had the potential for economic cooperation between once-hostile neighbors.
Israel began selling natural gas to Egypt, which in turn was reviving two gas export terminals, attracting much-needed foreign investment and opening a path for Israeli gas to Europe. Lebanon was preparing to drill its first offshore gas well after years of delays. And Palestinian representatives joined a regional forum with officials from Israel and other countries to boost energy exports to Europe.
But the coronavirus pandemic has abruptly disrupted those efforts, delaying exploration and exports. Gasoline prices, already low after a relatively warm winter in the northern hemisphere, have plummeted and storage facilities have been filled to the brim. International struggling oil and gas companies have cut investment budgets, scrapping projects.
The damage to the gas trade goes far beyond the Middle East, hurting companies from Australia to the US Gulf coast. USA The pandemic is holding back two decades. global expansion for natural gas, which has been replacing coal for electricity and heating and even competing with oil as a transportation fuel in some developing countries.
Now, tankers carrying gas in its chilled, compressed liquid form are idle off the coast of Europe, as factories and businesses only come back on the line slowly, if at all, and many people are forced to wait for the pandemic at home.
"The trajectory of the coronavirus is a great unknown in both the economic and financial impact and the policy changes to manage the consequences," said Leslie Palti-Guzman, president of Gas Vista, a research and consulting firm. "But it represents an unprecedented risk to L.N.G. demand and investment."
Investment decisions for the proposed multi-million dollar liquefied natural gas export terminals, which can take up to a decade to plan, enable and build, have been delayed or canceled in Australia, Mozambique, Qatar, Mauritania, Senegal and the United States in recent years. weeks. Industry executives estimate that investments of more than $ 50 billion will be delayed this year and next. Coronavirus outbreaks have also disrupted supply chains and caused labor shortages, delaying construction of previously approved projects in Canada, the United States, and Indonesia.
Even if investment and construction delays are temporary, they could lead to gas shortages and increase prices later in the decade. That could help coal. But the delays are most likely also a boon for renewables like solar and wind, which are already growing rapidly because their use does not exacerbate climate change and their costs have been declining.
American gas exporters, which could offer customers lower prices than suppliers in Qatar and Australia, have now lost that edge since gas prices in Asia and Europe have sunk. European countries have taken advantage of the flexible contracts of American L.N.G. Manufacturers offer and are canceling shipments.
Cheniere, based in Houston, the American principal L.N.G. The producer and exporter says his final decision on a major expansion of an export facility outside Corpus Christi, Texas now depends on whether he can reach enough contracts with foreign buyers.
San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced on May 4 that it would delay the final decision to build an export terminal in Port Arthur, Texas, until next year. That happened after Texas LNG delayed a final decision on a proposed terminal in Brownsville, Texas, and Royal Dutch Shell withdrew from a Lake Charles, Louisiana joint venture with Energy Transfer.
Tellurian, also based in Houston, recently laid off 40 percent of its 176 employees and cut other expenses in an effort to salvage a proposed project in Lake Charles. The company is struggling to finance construction despite having a federal permit to produce and export 27.6 million metric tons of L.N.G. annually.
Still, industry executives hope their business will recover.
"The coronavirus will delay decisions by a year, but it will not change the fundamentals," said Charif Souki, president of Tellurian. He noted that China, which appears to have largely halted the spread of the coronavirus, is starting to use more gas. "There are no incentives to use coal at this time," said Souki.
The drop in gas prices has also encouraged countries like India, which depends on energy imports, to buy more. Partly as a result, global gas sales have declined only slightly in recent weeks. The International Energy Agency projects a global decrease in gas consumption of 5 percent in 2020.
Still, some industry experts said the pandemic could weaken natural gas prospects for renewable energy. With declining solar and wind energy prices, improved battery storage technology, and rising concerns about climate change, renewables may be the biggest long-term threat to natural gas.
Jason Bordoff, director of the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, said gas demand could pick up in a few years and continue to replace coal in developing countries trying to reduce air pollution in big cities. But he added that the pandemic, especially if it is lasting, could force political leaders and business executives to be more cautious of depending on gas imports from distant shores.
"L.N.G., even before the coronavirus, was a market that required large capital investments in the face of uncertainty about the future of markets, prices and policies," said Bordoff. "And those concerns are now even more uncertain in emerging from Covid-19 than before."
Since the American L.N.G. Exports started in 2016, the United States has become the third largest exporter after Australia and Qatar. Last year, the United States built more production capacity than any other country, a trend that continues in 2020.
Much of the American gas export boom has been based on cheap gas that bubbles with oil from shale fields in Texas. But that advantage may disappear now that oil producers are closing wells and dismantling platforms due to the economic downturn and falling energy demand.
"The coronavirus and lower crude oil prices will create a multi-year decline in associated gas growth, which is the key to US LNG competitiveness," said Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy for Validere , a Canadian software provider for oil and gas companies. "This change will structurally reduce US market share in global L.N.G., especially in Europe, and Russia will take more. "
Russia already has A strong global pipeline network and is working to increase L.N.G.production and exports. With tax incentives, Qatar also hopes to continue expanding exports, along with the political influence that energy sales give it in the Middle East and North Africa, even as its income falls.
The most immediate and dramatic impacts are felt in the eastern Mediterranean, where political leaders had pinned economic and geopolitical hopes on the gas boom.
Unexpected discoveries of natural gas off the coasts of Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, and the promise of more in Lebanese waters, have made the region an exploration zone in recent years. Israel, in particular, expected gas sales to Egyptian, Jordanian and Palestinian consumers to ease tensions. But the new gas has flooded a market where prices are collapsing, delaying further windfall on world markets.
Egypt in recent weeks closed an L.N.G. export terminal and canceled an agreement to reopen a second. Lacking lucrative markets, Egypt also halted all liquefied gas exports. That represented a setback for Israel, which hoped to export its new gas assets through Egyptian plants, and at least one company has postponed exploration along the Israeli coast. And after the first well drilled on the Lebanese coast dried up, an auction for future foreign investment was delayed due to lack of industry interest.
"They were on the verge of a regional transformation and are now stuck with a question mark and a cloud," said Nikos Tsafos, a natural gas expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "People wonder: Will development be delayed or even happen? That is my sense at the regional and also global level. "