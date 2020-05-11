NASA's Perseverance rover is very, very close to being ready for Mars – BGR

NASA's Perseverance rover is now packed and ready for its journey to Mars.

The rover was connected to the spacecraft's descent stage that will take it through space to the Red Planet.

The rover could launch as soon as July 17.

Well, that's (almost) a wrapper for NASA Perseverance rover readiness procedures! The rover was recently placed in its "launch setup," which is just a fancy way of saying that engineers gently tucked it into its enclosure that will serve as its temporary home as it makes the long journey from Earth to Mars.

As expected, preparing a high-tech machine like Perseverance for a trip to another planet is a complicated matter. In a new blog post, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains what will happen once the well-packed rover reaches the Red Planet.

As you can see in the image above, shared by JPL, the rover must be embedded in a fairly claustrophobic compartment for your journey. Its various components are protected from danger during the ascent from Earth, but it must also be able to spring into action once it lands on Mars. The process actually sounds a bit like a scene from an action movie.

"When the time comes for the rover to land on Mars, three (flight separation bolts) will be released by small pyrotechnic charges, and the spacecraft will execute the celestial crane maneuver: the nylon cables unwind through the these are called flange exit guides for lowering the rover 25 feet below the lowering stage, "explains JPL." Once Perseverance senses it on the surface, the pyrotechnically fired blades cut the cables and the lowering stage Flying. The maneuvering of the aerial crane ensures that Perseverance will land on the Martian surface free of other components of the spacecraft, eliminating the need for a complex deployment procedure. "

Basically, small and small explosions will ensure that Perseverance can break free of its protective constraints and reach the dusty surface of Mars in one piece. It is quite wild to think that the success of the mission depends on "small pyrotechnic charges,quot;, but we trust that NASA knows what it is doing.

"Attaching the rover to the descent stage is an important milestone for the team because these are the first components of the spacecraft to come together for launch, and they will be the last to separate when we get to Mars," said David Gruel of JPL. it's a statement. "These two assemblies will remain firmly attached until they are about 65 feet above the surface of Mars."

Now, with the rover installed on the part of the spacecraft that will actually take it to Mars, science and engineering teams know they are on the final stretch. The launch window opens on July 17.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech