Musk challenges county officials to arrest him as Fremont factory reopens

Elon Musk plans to challenge county officials as he struggles to reopen the Tesla factory in Fremont in the face of a continuing call for refuge in Alameda County, California, Musk announced on Twitter Monday.

"Tesla is restarting production today against the Alameda County rules," Musk tweeted. "I'll be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it's just me."

Tesla has also filed a federal lawsuit against public health officials in Alameda County. County officials have ordered Tesla to keep the factory closed under a shelter-in-place order throughout the county. Tesla argues that the order contradicts California Governor Gavin Newsom's instructions and violates the United States Constitution.

The Alameda County shutdown order was part of a coordinated effort among Bay Area jurisdictions in mid-March to halt non-essential activities and curb the spread of COVID-19. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was upset by the order, initially arguing that the Fremont factory was considered an essential facility, and finally closed the plant on March 23, a week after the order initially went into effect.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced his own state shutdown order on March 19. That order lasted until last week, when Newsom announced plans to gradually reopen California's economy. That prompted Tesla to announce to employees in an email Thursday that the factory would reopen. Alameda County officials objected, noting that the Alameda order was still in effect.

Musk was furious. Alameda's unelected and ignorant "Provisional Health Officer,quot; is acting against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms and just common sense! " the tweeted Thursday. He called Alameda's decision "the last straw," and said "Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately."

He promised to file a lawsuit, a promise he kept on Saturday.

Tesla says Alameda County contradicts state orders

Tesla's legal case hinges on a single sentence in Governor Newsom's closing order of March 19: "I order Californians working in these 16 critical infrastructure sectors to continue their work because of the importance of these sectors to the health and wellness of Californians. " Newsom was referring to 16 sectors of the economy, including financial services, chemicals, and information technology, which the federal government defines as critical infrastructure. Crucially, those 16 sectors include transportation and energy; Tesla argues that it is part of both sectors.

Tesla argues that this sentence in the Newsom order overrides the county's orders on the matter, preventing them from closing companies in critical industries. But it is not entirely clear whether the phrase "you can continue your work,quot; was intended to avoid local decisions or if it was simply the way Newsom said the state order was not closing these companies.

On May 7, California public health official Sonia Angell issued a new order that lifts some state restrictions. The order stated that "a local health jurisdiction may implement or continue more restrictive public health measures if the jurisdiction's Local Health Officer believes that conditions in that jurisdiction warrant it."

During a press conference on Monday, reporters peppered Newsom with questions about the dispute. Newsom responded like a politician, expressing admiration on both sides and confidence that they would reach an agreement. Speaking of Tesla, Newsom said he had "a great reverence for its technology, for its innovative spirit, for its leadership."

But he also emphasized that "it's the county-led app in these cases." He did not support Tesla's view that the Alameda County order was inconsistent with Newsom's order.

Fourteenth Amendment

The Tesla lawsuit also claims that the Alameda County order violates Tesla's due process rights under the 14th Amendment. Courts have ruled that the Constitution requires government officials to have a "rational basis,quot; for policies that involve people's rights. Tesla argues that Alameda County policies do not pass this test.

"Tesla is allowed, and continues, to operate its factory and other facilities in neighboring San Joaquin County," Tesla writes in his lawsuit. "There is no rational basis for this disparate treatment of two neighboring Tesla facilities."

Tesla seems to be arguing here that it is unconstitutional for neighboring jurisdictions to have different laws if those laws negatively affect someone's rights. It is a position that at least one legal scholar has greeted skeptically, as it could have radical implications if federal courts accepted it.