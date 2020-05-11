Mira Rajput wants fashion police to take note of Shahid Kapoor's style

Shahid Kapoor is one of the best dressed men in the city of tinsel. The actor always impresses us with his fashion sense. Sometimes her fashion choices may go unnoticed by others, but wife Mira Rajput didn't let one of her looks slip away.

Mira recently shared a back click on her Instagram. The click shows her in the hospital right after the birth of her son Zain. While she smiles, Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic and sees him hug his wife tightly. However, the legend of this publication is not so soft. Mira wrote: "# throwback to the best birthday party,quot;

with a Zainu of a day and being suffocated by a Huz dressed in a questionable way #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago ".