Minnesota Twins could start the season on July 4 after Major League owners approved the proposal – Up News Info

– It appears that the Minnesota Twins could be playing ball as early as July 4 after Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal for the players' union. The games this season, however, will look very different.

On Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with the 30 owners to discuss the league's plan to start the 2020 season. The plan was approved. Ken Rosenthal of Athletic reports, and will be sent to the MLB Players Union (MLBPA) on Tuesday.

Up News Info Sports notes that this is the first proposal and that there will likely be counter proposals, etc.

According to Up News Info Sports, MLB and owners will seek additional MLBPA salary reductions to account for lost revenue from not having fans in the stands. That issue is expected to be controversial in the negotiations.

In the proposal, spring training will begin sometime in June and Opening Day will take place in early July. The Associated Press reports that sources tell them that the Opening Day will be July 4th.

Other aspects of the proposal include a regional schedule of approximately 80 games, the postponement of the All-Star Game and an extended postseason. Read more on Up News Info Sports.

In mid-March, the Twins delayed Spring Training and MLB delayed Opening Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

