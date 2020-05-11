Minnesota coronavirus: STEM leader Anne Yuska recalled after fighting COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One of the most recent victims of COVID-19 was a beloved science education leader at U de M.

Anne Yuska started feeling bad in early March with what she thought was a sinus infection.

On April 30, he died at the Bethesda Hospital of COVID-19. The 63-year-old woman is now being remembered for her knowledge and her heart.

It is a love story that began three decades between the museum's coworkers.

"She wanted to ride a bike, so she asked me if I would go with her, so that was like the beginning of our relationship," said Tom Yuska, Anne's husband.

A relationship that would flourish: raise two children and build careers.

Anne Yuska worked at the Minnesota Science Museum, St. Catherine University and, more recently, the University of Minnesota, getting more people, especially women of color, to enter the STEM field.

"That thread of being very consistent around issues related to inclusion and equity, ensuring that we have diverse voices and perspectives in the STEM fields was what her life was really about," said Simone Gbolo, colleague and friend of Anne.

%MINIFYHTML0f608c12e63fbd8bef4b6a3303457b3416%

Gbolo has been reflecting on her friend's life and how it ended.

"It's kind of puzzling to me. You know, it's something I'm going to constantly think about," said Gbolo.

Anne had beaten cancer twice and was feeling strong when she started feeling respiratory symptoms in early March. Then he was diagnosed with pneumonia and things got worse, he tested positive for COVID and ended up in Bethesda.

"At the time, we knew there was no hope of survival, so it was wonderful to be able to go see her," said Tom Yuska. “I was at the point where I was still in a coma but still responding a little bit. I mean, we could say that she was responding to our voice and our looks, so it was great to have that. "

And even though his life is gone, his work and his love are still alive.

"This idea of ​​living with pleasure and taking advantage of what life has to offer, whether it is good or bad, you know how to get the most out of it," said Tom Yuska. "For me, I think that sums up a lot of what Anne was about."