Miley Cyrus celebrates the anniversary of the song tribute to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus He's in the mood to celebrate.
On Monday, the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer took to Instagram to mark the 3rd anniversary of her song "Malibu," which was inspired by her rekindled romance with ex Liam Hemsworth. In the 2017 song, Cyrus details reuniting with The Hunger Games They starred in 2015 and picked up where they left off in Malibu, which is where they lived together before their 2019 divorce.
"MALIBU'S 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY," he captioned his post, which featured a celebratory montage of clips from the "Malibu,quot; music video, as well as a series of reaction videos from fans.
Shortly after the unexpected separation of Cyrus and Hemsworth, the Disney student released her breakup anthem "Slide Away," which seemed to give fans an inside look at what separated them. After the old loves announced that they were going their separate ways, a source told E! News, "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it was not a messy separation, but they have decided that they are currently at different times in their lives."
Much has changed for The last song co-stars since their divorce. In addition to finding love with other musicians Cody Simpson, Cyrus hosted his own live Instagram show Bright-minded, which recently opened in an interview with WSJ Magazine.
"When my community, my peers, and local heroes and activists started communicating with me, I knew I had something special that I was actually doing what it was created for. It connected people," he told the store, adding that the popular The program "has evolved so deeply in trying to provide some escapism to the opposite: not to escape, to dive into deeper engagement with our community."
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, and Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com
For his part, Hemsworth, who has been romantically linked to the actress. Maddison Brown, moved to Australia to be closer to the family after their separation and Cyrus'. Talking with Men & # 39; s Health Australia, the Isn't it romantic Star shared how he has been "balanced,quot; in the wake of his public separation, and told the publication: "These past six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just for keeping myself balanced, I would say exercise has been important to me. "
While neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have spoken frankly about their divorce, members of the Hemsworth family have intervened. Months after separating, his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky He said, "After a ten year relationship, he's a little bit depressed but he's coping well. He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better."
Hemsworth's older brother Chris Hemsworth he credited his physical transformation with reuniting with his family in the land below. "It's an Australian life, I guess. We got it out of Malibu!" he said, referring to his former residence and Cyrus'.
%MINIFYHTML7854916c382173e637ce2fd78cce2fe416%%MINIFYHTML7854916c382173e637ce2fd78cce2fe417%