Miley Cyrus celebrates the anniversary of the song tribute to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus He's in the mood to celebrate.

On Monday, the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer took to Instagram to mark the 3rd anniversary of her song "Malibu," which was inspired by her rekindled romance with ex Liam Hemsworth. In the 2017 song, Cyrus details reuniting with The Hunger Games They starred in 2015 and picked up where they left off in Malibu, which is where they lived together before their 2019 divorce.

"MALIBU'S 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY," he captioned his post, which featured a celebratory montage of clips from the "Malibu,quot; music video, as well as a series of reaction videos from fans.

Shortly after the unexpected separation of Cyrus and Hemsworth, the Disney student released her breakup anthem "Slide Away," which seemed to give fans an inside look at what separated them. After the old loves announced that they were going their separate ways, a source told E! News, "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it was not a messy separation, but they have decided that they are currently at different times in their lives."