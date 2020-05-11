Mike Tyson declared "I'm back,quot; while cutting an ominous figure during an intense training session.

The heavyweight boxing legend raised his eyebrows when he recently revealed his plans for a return to the ring at the age of 53. He is open to exhibition fights for charity 15 years after retiring.

Evander Holyfield, 57, said he would be ready for a trilogy fight with Tyson, who looked in great shape as he proved he can still pack a punch in an Instagram clip posted Monday.