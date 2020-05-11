Microsoft's new family security app is now available to preview on Android and iOS

Microsoft is launching a new dedicated app, Family Safety, designed to manage children's screen time and usage of the app. The app is now available as a preview on both Android and iOS, the company announced in a blog post on Monday. To access it, you must fill out a form here and specify how many family members you want to have in the same preview account. The app was first announced in late March as an extension of the company's existing family group features for Windows and Xbox.

Microsoft's version of the digital security trend has many familiar features. Parents can use it to get reports on screen time and app usage, set time limits and content controls, and enable location sharing. The app has a pretty sleek design, with a dark green color scheme along with detailed, color-coded breakdowns in activity monitoring charts and other infographic sections.



A great advantage is that Family Safety syncs with Windows and Xbox devices. "Now when you say just one hour of a certain game, that really means one hour of that game, whether it's played on a Windows PC, Xbox, or Android phone," explains Aimee Sudeck, product manager for Microsoft 365, the in posting the ad. “And if they run out of screen time, they can order more. You have the option to add more time or not depending on what is appropriate for your family. "

Microsoft has not said when the app will be widely available on the App Store or Google Play Store, but Sudeck says preview participants "will get early access to the app and help shape the product by sharing feedback on their experience, "And that the company is,quot; looking for families with children of all ages to join the preview "and,quot; actively provide feedback. "