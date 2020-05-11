Microsoft Outlook on the web is getting a Gmail-like text prediction feature

Microsoft is working on a new text prediction feature for Outlook that is similar to Gmail's Smart Compose. Text predictions will allow Outlook.com and Outlook on the web to write emails to people using predictive technology that offers suggestions as you type. A support document reveals that Outlook users will be able to accept suggestions with a tab or right arrow on a keyboard, or simply keep typing to ignore them.

Microsoft is planning to implement this later this month, and is marked "in development,quot; in the company's Microsoft 365 feature roadmap. Microsoft is also working on a "send later,quot; feature for Outlook on the web that will allow users to schedule when to send an email message.

That's particularly useful if you wake up from deep sleep at 5 a.m. And remember that you need to send an email to your boss, but you don't want it to seem like you're eagerly sending emails first thing in the morning. Microsoft says the post submit feature should arrive before the end of June, and the text predictions will appear in May.