Microsoft is fixing one of the worst things about email: BGR

Microsoft has enabled a Storm Protection feature on all Office 365 accounts worldwide.

The feature will prevent people from using the reply all replies to email chains once certain conditions are met.

Protection will kick in once 10 people use "reply all,quot; to emails involving more than 5,000 recipients in 60 minutes.

We may be talking to friends and coworkers via instant messaging more than ever, but email will not go away anytime soon. Whether we like it or not, we all rely on email to some degree, and we haven't seen anyone review the email experience yet. But several companies are still trying to improve email, and one of them is trying to fix one of the worst things about email. Microsoft has just enabled a feature it announced last year on Microsoft 365 (Office 365) accounts that will prevent the annoying "Repeat All Storms,quot; in the future.

If you've been on the receiving end of a "reply to everyone,quot; email chain, you know how bad things can get. Someone in your organization chose to "answer all,quot; instead of "answering,quot; intentionally or by mistake, and it all got going from there, as others may have been tempted to look for "answer all,quot; answers.

Microsoft announced plans to enable the Respond to all storms feature on email accounts in Ignite 2019, and the feature is finally ready to roll out to all Microsoft 365 accounts worldwide:

Initially, the Respond to All Storm Protection feature will primarily benefit large organizations that have large distribution lists. When the function detects a probable response, any storm that occurs on a large DL will block subsequent attempts to reply everything to the thread and return an NDR to the sender. The entire block response will remain in place for several hours.

All Storm Response Protection will work using the following conditions in the beginning: "10 responses all to more than 5000 recipients in 60 minutes,quot;. Once a storm is detected, responses will be blocked for four hours, offering the following message to anyone trying to reply to the conversation.

Those parameters could change in the future, Microsoft explained in its notice, as the company will adjust the feature based on customer feedback and analysis.

While the feature is active on your Outlook account, you won't start noticing it until the next massive response to all the storm surges. Microsoft says the function is already working internally:

We're already seeing that the first version of the feature successfully reduces the impact of responding to all the storms within Microsoft (humans still behave like humans no matter what company they work for;) and we think it will benefit many other organizations as well.

The Respond to All Storms feature is something others should consider adding to their own email products in the future.

Image Source: Microsoft