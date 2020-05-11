Michigan woman turns 102, celebrates big – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Grand Blanc community is celebrating a new year with one of their own and is doing it in a big way.

Meet Charlotte, who recently turned 102!

What is usually just her birthday also doubled as a Mother's Day celebration.

With the help of her daughter-in-law, a massive parade arrived right in front of her home.

Charlotte's birthday has only been aligned with Mother's Day only a few times in her entire life.

