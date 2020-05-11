Michael Sterling defends his wife, Eva Marcille, after some housewives come for her – Watch the video

RHOA fans already know that Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are very much in love. Not long ago, she made sure to praise him publicly on social media, saying how proud she is of him.

She told her fans that her main motivation is her husband, and people appreciated the fact that she is not shy to speak so highly of him on her social media account. And now, it's your turn to defend your wife.

The Shade Room republished the video in which it pulls a few things from its chest after the RHOA Virtual Meeting that aired yesterday. Check out the video below to see what he had to say.

One commenter said: Cada Every woman on that show has lost integrity for a check !!! EVEN YOUR WIFE, SIR ", and another follower posted this message:" First of all, they both watched the show before it was uploaded. Did you know what you signed up for! "

When someone said Eva did this to herself, another follower posted this message: "Exactly she kept inserting herself throughout last night."

Another Instagram installer posted this: ‘His wife started it, sir 🗣 She always casts shadow and then sells drug dealers. She is not innocent. "

Someone else had a rhetorical question: "Did you think it was going to be a family-oriented show like,quot; the family hustle and bustle of You and Tinys ", because it's not that kind of party?"

Someone else posted the following message: "Your wife is not an angel, if they sold their integrity for a check, she also did it because she is just as messy, if not more, than all the other housewives."

One commenter said, "Well, thanks for the pro bono work because there are so many people out there who can't afford lawyers."

In other news, not so long ago, Eva made headlines before this when she wished her brother a happy birthday.



