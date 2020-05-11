Michael Jordan reflects on his father's murder in heartbreaking document

Robert Mora / NBAE via Getty Images
Almost three decades have passed since Michael Jordanthe father of James, died.
The 57-year-old basketball star remembered his late father during the Sunday episode of the ESPN docuseries The last Dance.
"It was my rock," Jordan said in a clip shared by CNN. "You know, we were very close."
The Chicago Bulls champion said his father used to "constantly,quot; give him advice.
"I remember being suspended in ninth grade three times in a year," Jordan said, "and my father took me aside that summer and said, 'Look, it doesn't seem like you're going in the right direction. You know, if you want to do all these naughty things, you can forget about sports. "
For Jordan, that was all he needed to hear.
"From that moment on, it was like tunnel vision," he added, "and from that moment I never got into trouble."
Jordan's father was shot to death while sleeping in his car parked at a highway stop in 1993. He was 56 years old.
"You know, my mother was so strong," Jordan said as he recalled his mother's advice: Deloris, he gave it at his father's funeral, for Entertainment tonight. "The first thing he says is, 'You know, you should be grateful.' You know, and I started looking at the positive."
According to reports, he also spoke about how his father taught him "you have to take a negative and make it positive."
"So I started looking the other way," Jordan added, according to the newspaper, "and that helped me get through it."
Later that year, Jordan announced his retirement from basketball. He then went on to play baseball in 1994, but announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
In 1996, on Father's Day, the athlete took the Chicago Bulls to another championship. In the documentary, Jordan was seen crying as he paid tribute to his father after the great victory. The footage was then cut on the locker room floor.
"I know he is watching," he told an NBC journalist at the time. "For my wife and my children, for my mother and my brothers and sisters, this is for dad."
Fans can watch The last Dance through ESPN.
%MINIFYHTMLd3b69aff325c6bfdcb060abdf986162315%