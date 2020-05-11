Michael Jordan reflects on his father's murder in heartbreaking document

Almost three decades have passed since Michael Jordanthe father of James, died.

The 57-year-old basketball star remembered his late father during the Sunday episode of the ESPN docuseries The last Dance.

"It was my rock," Jordan said in a clip shared by CNN. "You know, we were very close."

The Chicago Bulls champion said his father used to "constantly,quot; give him advice.

"I remember being suspended in ninth grade three times in a year," Jordan said, "and my father took me aside that summer and said, 'Look, it doesn't seem like you're going in the right direction. You know, if you want to do all these naughty things, you can forget about sports. "

For Jordan, that was all he needed to hear.

"From that moment on, it was like tunnel vision," he added, "and from that moment I never got into trouble."

Jordan's father was shot to death while sleeping in his car parked at a highway stop in 1993. He was 56 years old.