Michael Jordan addresses game suspension rumors during & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

NBA star Michael Jordan has addressed rumors of his retirement from professional basketball in 1993 during the latest episode of "The Last Dance."

On Sunday night, Jordan denied having been suspended from the NBA almost 27 years ago due to his playing habits.

At the time, some commentators suggested that the Chicago Bulls star had ended his basketball career because of his behavior, or that the league had secretly suspended him.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

But now the 57-year-old has said his decision to retire at the end of the 1993-94 NBA season was due to his father's death.

In the latest episode of the NBA miniseries, "The Last Dance," the former Chicago Bulls star said those rumors were not true.

left Created with Sketch.



Right Created with Sketch.



1/50 May 10, 2020 A man in a mask walks his dog in Madrid during government-allowed hours to exercise. The two largest cities in Spain, Madrid and Barcelona, ​​will not enter the next phase of the coronavirus closure along with many other regions next week. AFP via Getty 2/50 May 9, 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation after placing flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Russia celebrates 75th anniversary since Nazi Germany capitulated in World War II amid coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) EPA 3/50 May 8, 2020 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Bundesrat Council in Germany Dietmar Woidke and Chief Justice of the Second Senate of the German Federal Constitutional Court, Andreas Vosskuhle, attend to the wreath. ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. The countries of Europe are commemorating Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day that celebrates the surrender of Nazi Germany during World War II on May 8, 1945 EPA 4/50 May 7, 2020 A policeman uses his baton to pressure a rule-breaking resident during an extended national blockade to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India Reuters 5/50 May 6, 2020 A nurse cares for a crying newborn baby wearing a face mask at the National Maternity Hospital in Hanoi AFP via Getty 6/50 May 5, 2020 Bride Janine runs to her wedding at a Drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, Germany. The Drive-in theater began registering official marriages on a stage, allowing all family and friends to attend in their cars, as weddings at the registration office are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic AP 7/50 May 4, 2020 Merchants calling for the reopening of shops and commercial activities gather for a flashmob protest in Piazza San Marco in Venice, as Italy begins to ease its blockade AFP via Getty 8/50 May 3, 2020 A street vendor wearing a protective mask waits for customers in Chinatown, after the government began opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks, and hair salons in Bangkok, Thailand. Reuters 9/50 May 2, 2020 Two women carry longboards on an esplanade in Barcelona, ​​during the hours allowed by the government to exercise, for the first time since the start of a national closure. All Spaniards can leave their homes from today to walk or play sports after 48 days of very strict confinement to stop the coronavirus pandemic. AFP via Getty 10/50 May 1, 2020 A girl, wearing a protective mask, plays with bubbles in a shopping center in Gimpo, South Korea. Reuters 11/50 April 30, 2020 Buddhist monks with face masks pray during Buddha's birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea AP 12/50 April 29, 2020 A visitor in a plexiglass lock talks to a resident at Les Jardins d & # 39; Astrid, a nursing home in Maurage, La Louviere, on April 29, 2020, as visits to nursing home residents are possible from today in Wallonia. – Belgium is in its seventh week of confinement in the current coronavirus crisis. The government has announced a phased plan to attempt a way out of the blockade situation in the country, continuing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Belgian / AFP / Getty 13/50 April 28, 2020 A protester is seen near a burning bench during the riots as an economic crisis brings protests to the streets of Tripoli, Lebanon, April 28, 2020. Reuters 14/50 April 27, 2020 A medical specialist emerges from a mobile laboratory that performs coronavirus tests. Reuters 15/50 April 26, 2020 People wearing protective masks practice social distancing while praying outside a church in Kiev, near the monument dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, on the 34th anniversary of the event. Reuters 16/50 April 25, 2020 Surfers walk during a sunrise on the beach of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters 17/50 April 24, 2020 Inmates at Villa Devoto prison participate in a riot demanding measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a case was confirmed inside the prison in Buenos Aires. AFP via Getty 18/50 April 23, 2020 The Ruby Princess cruise ship departs from Port Kembla, south of Sydney, after a few hundred virus-free crew members disembarked to begin the repatriation process to their home countries. AFP / Getty 19/50 April 22, 2020 An activist performs on the roof during Earth Day in Wroclaw, Poland Agencja Gazeta via Reuters 20/50 April 21, 2020 Malaysian Army personnel installed barbed wire in the closed area of ​​the Selayang Wholesale Market in Kuala Lumpur EPA 21/50 April 20, 2020 A trader enters a pen when he arrives to buy vegetables and fruits at the Agricultural Commodities Market Committee market in Navi Mumbai during the national closure. AFP via Getty 22/50 April 19, 2020 A bride poses for a wedding photographer by East Lake in Wuhan AFP via Getty 23/50 April 18, 2020 People yell at police officers during a conspiracy theorist rally as other protesters protest the blockade imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Berlin. Reuters 24/50 April 17, 2020 A pair of rare owl chicks have become the first in more than a decade to survive on Norfolk Island in the South Pacific. Parks Australia / Monash University 25/50 April 16, 2020 A squirrel walks through a fence as the sun shines in Berlin's Kreuzberg district AFP via Getty 26/50 April 15, 2020 Election officials count after general election in Seoul, South Korea EPA 27/50 April 14, 2020 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was damaged in a devastating fire a year ago today Reuters 28/50 April 13, 2020 Wild bluebells, blooming around mid-April, turn the forest blue as they form a carpet, photographed at the Hallerbos in Belgium Reuters 29/50 April 12, 2020 Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi message after the Easter Sunday mass behind closed doors in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, during the country's closure Vatican Media / AFP via Getty 30/50 April 11, 2020 A man observes Krakatau spewing ash during an eruption in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia. AFP via Getty 31/50 April 10, 2020 Women queue to distribute food for those suffering under movement restrictions related to Kenya's coronavirus AP 32/50 April 9, 2020 Sittiporn Singthong firefighter dressed as Spider-Man sprays disinfectant at Wat Tha Mai Buddhist temple in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand EPA 33/50 April 8, 2020 Tulip fields in Plomeur, western France AFP via Getty 34/50 April 7, 2020 An employee and a resident of the "De Ravenstein" nursing home react as nurses dance and sing in the garden after the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium Reuters 35/50 April 6, 2020 A man stands on the balcony of his house with the moon in the background in Cali, Colombia. AFP via Getty 36/50 April 5, 2020 A man holds a traditional lamp from the balcony of his home as torches and candles light houses and high-rise residential buildings as Indians mark the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a suburb of New Delhi, India. AP 37/50 April 4, 2020 Medical personnel load an infected patient into an ambulance at the Nimes air base in southern France during an evacuation operation from the east of the country, where hospitals are overwhelmed. AFP 38/50 April 3, 2020 A man prays inside the closed Moussawi Grand Mosque in Basra AFP via Getty 39/50 April 2, 2020 A City Council health official wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at the entrance of the City One condo when the residential building was locked after 17 cases of COVID-19 were detected, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia EPA 40/50 April 1, 2020 Migrant workers wait in marked areas on the ground to maintain social detachment while queuing to receive food packages in an industrial area during a government-imposed national shutdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai. AFP via Getty 41/50 March 31, 2020 Evening gown and evening wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding gown with matching protective mask at her Chiton store in Berlin. AFP via Getty 42/50 March 30, 2020 A stray dog ​​walks in front of an empty historic India Gate, as the national coronavirus blockade continues in New Delhi, India Getty 43/50 March 29, 2020 A man watches a television screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at Seoul Train Station in Seoul AP 44/50 March 28, 2020 The Hong Kong skyline is seen with some of its lights off to mark Earth Hour, an environmental campaign AFP / Getty 45/50 March 27, 2020 Ukrainian citizens queue at the Polish-Ukrainian border during the coronavirus pandemic in Korczowa, Poland. On March 13, Poland closed its borders due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and has extended the measure until at least April 11. EPA 46/50 March 26, 2020 Tenon hospital emergency services staff members make a gesture during a break March 26, 2020 in Paris as the country is closed to stop the spread of Covid-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus . AFP via Getty 47/50 March 25, 2020 Aerial view showing almost empty streets in Bogotá, taken during the government-ordered confinement to combat the spread of the new coronavirus AFP via Getty 48/50 March 24, 2020 Staff members line up to pay attention as they prepare to spray disinfectant at Wuhan Train Station. China announced that a blockade would be lifted for more than 50 million people in the central Hubei province, where the Covid-19 coronavirus first emerged late last year. AFP via Getty 49/50 March 23, 2020 Law enforcement officer sprays disinfectant on a woman before she enters a local government office as a preventative measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Surabaya AFP via Getty 50/50 March 22, 2020 Children in protective masks and N95 play with a soccer ball outside their homes in Gaza City AFP via Getty

1/50 May 10, 2020 A man in a mask walks his dog in Madrid during government-allowed hours to exercise. The two largest cities in Spain, Madrid and Barcelona, ​​will not enter the next phase of the coronavirus closure along with many other regions next week. AFP via Getty 2/50 May 9, 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation after placing flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Russia celebrates 75th anniversary since Nazi Germany capitulated in World War II amid coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) EPA 3/50 May 8, 2020 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Bundesrat Council in Germany Dietmar Woidke and Chief Justice of the Second Senate of the German Federal Constitutional Court, Andreas Vosskuhle, attend to the wreath. ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. The countries of Europe are commemorating Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day that celebrates the surrender of Nazi Germany during World War II on May 8, 1945 EPA 4/50 May 7, 2020 A policeman uses his baton to pressure a rule-breaking resident during an extended national blockade to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

5/50 May 6, 2020 A nurse cares for a crying newborn baby with a face mask at the National Maternity Hospital in Hanoi AFP via Getty 6/50 May 5, 2020 Bride Janine runs to her wedding at a Drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, Germany. The Drive-in theater began registering official marriages on a stage, allowing all family and friends to attend in their cars, as weddings at the registration office are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic AP 7/50 May 4, 2020 Merchants calling for the reopening of shops and commercial activities gather for a flashmob protest in Piazza San Marco in Venice, as Italy begins to ease its blockade AFP via Getty 8/50 May 3, 2020 A street vendor wearing a protective mask waits for customers in Chinatown, after the government began opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks, and hair salons in Bangkok, Thailand. Reuters

9/50 May 2, 2020 Two women carry longboards on an esplanade in Barcelona, ​​during the hours allowed by the government to exercise, for the first time since the start of a national closure. All Spaniards can leave their homes from today to walk or play sports after 48 days of very strict confinement to stop the coronavirus pandemic. AFP via Getty 10/50 May 1, 2020 A girl, wearing a protective mask, plays with bubbles in a shopping center in Gimpo, South Korea. Reuters 11/50 April 30, 2020 Buddhist monks with face masks pray during Buddha's birthday at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea AP 12/50 April 29, 2020 A visitor in a plexiglass lock talks to a resident at Les Jardins d & # 39; Astrid, a nursing home in Maurage, La Louviere, on April 29, 2020, as visits to nursing home residents are possible from today in Wallonia. – Belgium is in its seventh week of confinement in the current coronavirus crisis. The government has announced a phased plan to attempt a way out of the blockade situation in the country, continuing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Belgian / AFP / Getty

13/50 April 28, 2020 A protester is seen near a burning bench during the riots as an economic crisis brings protests to the streets of Tripoli, Lebanon, April 28, 2020. Reuters %MINIFYHTMLe5ac5a926507c71e2527c35c624647be14% 14/50 April 27, 2020 A medical specialist emerges from a mobile laboratory that performs coronavirus tests. Reuters 15/50 April 26, 2020 People wearing protective masks practice social distancing while praying outside a church in Kiev, near the monument dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, on the 34th anniversary of the event. Reuters 16/50 April 25, 2020 Surfers walk during a sunrise at the beach of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters

17/50 April 24, 2020 Inmates at Villa Devoto prison participate in a riot demanding measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a case was confirmed inside the prison in Buenos Aires. AFP via Getty 18/50 April 23, 2020 The Ruby Princess cruise ship departs from Port Kembla, south of Sydney, after a few hundred virus-free crew members disembarked to begin the repatriation process to their home countries. AFP / Getty 19/50 April 22, 2020 An activist performs on the roof during Earth Day in Wroclaw, Poland Agencja Gazeta via Reuters 20/50 April 21, 2020 Malaysian Army personnel installed barbed wire in the closed area of ​​the Selayang Wholesale Market in Kuala Lumpur EPA

21/50 April 20, 2020 A trader enters a pen when he arrives to buy vegetables and fruits at the Agricultural Commodities Market Committee market in Navi Mumbai during the national closure. AFP via Getty 22/50 April 19, 2020 A bride poses for a wedding photographer by East Lake in Wuhan AFP via Getty 23/50 April 18, 2020 People yell at police officers during a conspiracy theorist rally as other protesters protest the blockade imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Berlin. Reuters 24/50 April 17, 2020 A pair of rare owl chicks have become the first in more than a decade to survive on Norfolk Island in the South Pacific. Parks Australia / Monash University

25/50 April 16, 2020 A squirrel walks through a fence as the sun shines in Berlin's Kreuzberg district AFP via Getty 26/50 April 15, 2020 Election officials count after general election in Seoul, South Korea EPA 27/50 April 14, 2020 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was damaged in a devastating fire a year ago today Reuters 28/50 April 13, 2020 Wild bluebells, blooming around mid-April, turn the forest blue as they form a carpet, photographed at the Hallerbos in Belgium Reuters

29/50 April 12, 2020 Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi message after the Easter Sunday mass behind closed doors in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, during the country's closure Vatican Media / AFP via Getty 30/50 April 11, 2020 A man observes Krakatau spewing ash during an eruption in Serang, Banten province, Indonesia. AFP via Getty 31/50 April 10, 2020 Women queue to distribute food for those suffering under movement restrictions related to Kenya's coronavirus AP 32/50 April 9, 2020 Sittiporn Singthong firefighter dressed as Spider-Man sprays disinfectant at Wat Tha Mai Buddhist temple in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand EPA

33/50 April 8, 2020 Tulip fields in Plomeur, western France AFP via Getty 34/50 April 7, 2020 An employee and a resident of the "De Ravenstein" nursing home react as nurses dance and sing in the garden after the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium Reuters 35/50 April 6, 2020 A man stands on the balcony of his house with the moon in the background in Cali, Colombia. AFP via Getty 36/50 April 5, 2020 A man holds a traditional lamp from the balcony of his home as torches and candles light houses and high-rise residential buildings as Indians mark the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a suburb of New Delhi, India. AP

37/50 April 4, 2020 Medical personnel load an infected patient into an ambulance at the Nimes air base in southern France during an evacuation operation from the east of the country, where hospitals are overwhelmed. AFP 38/50 April 3, 2020 A man prays inside the closed Moussawi Grand Mosque in Basra AFP via Getty 39/50 April 2, 2020 A City Council health official wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at the entrance of the City One condo when the residential building was locked after 17 cases of COVID-19 were detected, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia EPA 40/50 April 1, 2020 Migrant workers wait in marked areas on the ground to maintain social detachment while queuing to receive food packages in an industrial area during a government-imposed national shutdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai. AFP via Getty

41/50 March 31, 2020 Evening gown and evening wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding gown with matching protective mask at her Chiton store in Berlin. AFP via Getty 42/50 March 30, 2020 A stray dog ​​walks in front of an empty historic India Gate, as the national coronavirus blockade continues in New Delhi, India Getty 43/50 March 29, 2020 A man watches a television screen showing a file image of the North Korean missile launch during a news program at Seoul Train Station in Seoul AP 44/50 March 28, 2020 The Hong Kong skyline is seen with some of its lights off to mark Earth Hour, an environmental campaign AFP / Getty

45/50 March 27, 2020 Ukrainian citizens queue at the Polish-Ukrainian border during the coronavirus pandemic in Korczowa, Poland. On March 13, Poland closed its borders due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and has extended the measure until at least April 11. EPA 46/50 March 26, 2020 Tenon hospital emergency services staff members make a gesture during a break March 26, 2020 in Paris as the country is closed to stop the spread of Covid-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus . AFP via Getty 47/50 March 25, 2020 Aerial view showing almost empty streets in Bogotá, taken during the government-ordered confinement to combat the spread of the new coronavirus AFP via Getty 48/50 March 24, 2020 Staff members line up to pay attention as they prepare to spray disinfectant at Wuhan Train Station. China announced that a blockade would be lifted for more than 50 million people in the central Hubei province, where the Covid-19 coronavirus first emerged late last year. AFP via Getty

49/50 March 23, 2020 Law enforcement officer sprays disinfectant on a woman before she enters a local government office as a preventative measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Surabaya AFP via Getty 50/50 March 22, 2020 Children in protective masks and N95 play with a soccer ball outside their homes in Gaza City AFP via Getty

"I didn't withdraw because the league kicked me out or suspended me for a year and a half," Jordan said Sunday's episode. "That is not true. There is no truth to that."

"I needed a break. My father just passed by. And I retired. And I retired with the idea that I was not coming back, "Jordan said.

His father, James Jordan, was killed in 1993 after two 18-year-old men shot and robbed him while he slept in his car on the side of the road, authorities determined at the time.

In an earlier episode of "The Last Dance," the NBA star had described how his father was also his friend.

"We were very close," said the 57-year-old man during the show's seventh episode, in which family and friends commented on the impact of death on the star's career.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

Interviews with the late NBA Commissioner David Stern and league communications adviser Brian McIntyre were shown Sunday, supporting Jordan's admission.

"Folklore, the urban legend that I sent him away because he was playing," said Mr. Stern in the episode. "No basis in fact."

Meanwhile, McIntyre rated the game claims as "total bulls ** t".

Jordan returned to the NBA at the end of the 1994-95 season, but admitted that he had been nervous without his father's support.

"I was nervous. I haven't played competitively in a long time," said the former NBA player in Sunday's episode. "I felt naked because my father just wasn't there. He looked very different."

The final episode of the ESPN and Netflix series will air next Sunday.