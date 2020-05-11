Michael Jordan addresses game suspension rumors during & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

NBA star Michael Jordan has addressed rumors of his retirement from professional basketball in 1993 during the latest episode of "The Last Dance."
On Sunday night, Jordan denied having been suspended from the NBA almost 27 years ago due to his playing habits.
At the time, some commentators suggested that the Chicago Bulls star had ended his basketball career because of his behavior, or that the league had secretly suspended him.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the full story, not just the headlines
But now the 57-year-old has said his decision to retire at the end of the 1993-94 NBA season was due to his father's death.
In the latest episode of the NBA miniseries, "The Last Dance," the former Chicago Bulls star said those rumors were not true.
"I didn't withdraw because the league kicked me out or suspended me for a year and a half," Jordan said Sunday's episode. "That is not true. There is no truth to that."
"I needed a break. My father just passed by. And I retired. And I retired with the idea that I was not coming back, "Jordan said.
His father, James Jordan, was killed in 1993 after two 18-year-old men shot and robbed him while he slept in his car on the side of the road, authorities determined at the time.
In an earlier episode of "The Last Dance," the NBA star had described how his father was also his friend.
"We were very close," said the 57-year-old man during the show's seventh episode, in which family and friends commented on the impact of death on the star's career.
Interviews with the late NBA Commissioner David Stern and league communications adviser Brian McIntyre were shown Sunday, supporting Jordan's admission.
"Folklore, the urban legend that I sent him away because he was playing," said Mr. Stern in the episode. "No basis in fact."
Meanwhile, McIntyre rated the game claims as "total bulls ** t".
Jordan returned to the NBA at the end of the 1994-95 season, but admitted that he had been nervous without his father's support.
"I was nervous. I haven't played competitively in a long time," said the former NBA player in Sunday's episode. "I felt naked because my father just wasn't there. He looked very different."
The final episode of the ESPN and Netflix series will air next Sunday.