Massachusetts Recreational Marijuana Delivery Closer to Reality

Recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts remain on hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak, but state officials are moving forward to make delivery an option for when they resume.

The Cannabis Control Commission announced last Thursday that it will make license applications available on May 28 for third-party companies hoping to deliver purchases at dispensaries at the doorstep of local residents. The apps will also be available to marijuana "microenterprises,quot; in hopes of delivering their own product. During the first two years, only participants in the two CCC equity programs may apply.

While Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to offer home delivery (and 18 do), most adults have had to visit one of the state's 42 bustling recreational marijuana stores in person to do a purchase. Authorities say that puts the legal industry at a competitive disadvantage with illicit drug dealers, who have offered home delivery for years.

Applications will be available through the CCC online portal.

However, delivery applicants will also need to first provide basic information to the CCC about their business, plans, and procedures to receive the "pre-certification," which the agency hopes will speed up the overall process and protect small businesses from incurring too much financial risk.

The CCC finalized the rules for home delivery last fall, restricting such orders to the primary residences of customers who are at least 21 years old. Deliveries to university residences, hotels, federally subsidized housing, shelters, and other people's homes, as well as in communities that have banned marijuana dispensaries, will be prohibited.

Like in-person sales, orders will be limited to up to 1 ounce of marijuana flower or its equivalent in groceries and concentrates. They will also be limited to between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., and customers will not be able to place more than one delivery order per day.

Delivery employees must also use body cameras for security reasons.

CCC officials have hoped the new licenses will help advance the state's goal of promoting small, minority-owned companies, since delivery companies generally require less up-front costs than a traditional dispensary or a growing operation. During the first 18 months of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts, small business owners have complained about the difficulties of entering the increasingly corporate industry.

Amid the pandemic, labor can also be a relatively safer option, particularly for high-risk people, than visiting dispensaries when adult sales are allowed to resume. Over the weekend, representatives of the cannabis industry met with Governor Charlie Baker's advisory board about the reopening of businesses that were ordered to close due to the coronavirus.

In addition to Massachusetts, all states that have authorized the sale of recreational marijuana have allowed dispensaries to remain open during the outbreak, though some have ordered stores to only deliver or pick up on the sidewalk.