Masks are now required for Metro and LAX commuters – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Starting Monday, facial covers will be required for passengers traveling on Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) buses or traveling through Los Angeles International Airport.

The new requirement also applies to anyone traveling on Amtrak trains, Dash buses, Cityride, and Commuter Express.

"Metro will enforce the requirement to the extent practical and will consider the best way to enforce this rule in the future," Metro said in a press release. "Additionally, Metro will look for ways that it can assist passengers obtain facial covers while protecting the agency's own supply of covers that are necessary for employees."

Previously, Metro had only recommended that passengers wear masks, prompting complaints from drivers who told CBS2 that passengers were not following physical distance guidelines.

Since then, Metro has implemented several changes, including the requirement that passengers board from the back door and install Plexiglass shields between drivers and passengers.

Last month, the number of passengers allowed on board DASH buses was limited following a report by CBS2's David Goldstein that Dash drivers were concerned about their safety because social distancing guidelines were not applied.

Metro says about 300,000 people depend on its buses and trains daily.

Facial covers will not be required for some Metro users, such as people with disabilities or with certain pre-existing health conditions, including those with breathing difficulties.

Meanwhile, at LAX, all travelers and employees must cover their faces starting today. As more cities reopen, it is expected to bring an increase in air travel. Almost all major airlines, including JetBlue, American, Delta, United, Southwest, and others, now require passengers to wear face covers.

LAX could see a slight increase in passenger traffic after Delta announced Friday that it would suspend service to Burbank and Long Beach airports.