Mark VI patrol boats engage in live-fire exercise with MH-60S helicopter – Defense Blog

The Central Command of the US Naval Forces. USA It reported that 85-foot Mark VI patrol vessels assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 participated in a live-fire exercise with an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Combat Squadron (HSC) 26)

"Mark VI ships increased interoperability with HSC 26, allowing both units to develop procedures leading to increased capacity to contribute to the maritime image of the fifth fleet," added Harris. “The live-fire event shows a leap forward in the ability of both units to work together to increase lethality in support of layered defenses. This new capability will allow commanders more reaction time, decision space, and options to deal with threats by force. "

The MK VI is designed to meet the requirements of an armored boat with increased range, more lethal firepower, and sea-keeping capabilities that exceeded the capabilities of the Navy small boat. They can carry out missions in the open sea to protect the defense forces.

The versatile patrol ships can support search and seizure operations, maritime interception operations, theater security cooperation operations and other clandestine security force activities. They can function as high-value asset escorts and also participate in mine hunting and rapid attack combat.

These events highlight one of the many core competencies that the Coastal Riparian Force provides in support of United States 5th Fleet operations. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions, including coastal riparian operations in the US 5th Fleet. USA

The United States Fifth Fleet area of ​​operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. The extension is made up of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points in the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen.