Mark Ruffalo spills what Robert Downey Jr. told him that convinced him to face The Hulk

Bradley Lamb
Marvel studios

The actor from & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; admits during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on & # 39; The Tonight Show & # 39; who feared he would not be able to do his own role given his film experience.

Mark Ruffalo He was hesitant to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he wasn't sure how he could make the role of "The Hulk" his.

The 52-year-old actor said Jimmy Fallon during "The Tonight Show" on Friday May 8, who was co-star Robert Downey Jr. who convinced him to accept the offer, admitting: "I was scared."

"I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me."

Explaining his hesitation, Mark revealed that he was only making "independent films up to that point. So I thought," I don't know if I'm the right person for this. "And Joss Whedon says," Yeah, you're the right person. 39 ;. "

"Then I got a call from Downey, I should have told him he was groping and screaming, and he just said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We have this.' Really. 'Iron Man& # 39; Fashion. And then after that, I thought, 'I think I have to do it.' "

The "Highlight"The star first appeared as The Hulk in 2012"The Avengers", and most recently played the role, also known as Dr. Bruce Banner, in"Avengers Endgame"