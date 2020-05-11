Home Local News Many scenarios at stake for the college football season

Many scenarios at stake for the college football season

Matilda Coleman
As he currently stands, Nick Rolovich will debut as Washington State's football head coach on September 3 in Logan, Utah.

"In my opinion, I am planning to play Utah State in the first game," Rolovich said Monday. "I am optimistic about going with the 12 (games) we have, until they tell me otherwise."

However, the COVID-19 pandemic could alter that plan, with Pac-12 and the national discussion focused on numerous scenarios for the upcoming college football season.

Stanford football coach David Shaw.

"I think where we are is the definition of a fluid situation," said Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Rolovich, Shaw and Southern California head coach Clay Helton held a webinar with members of the media on Monday. It was the first of four webinars this week that involved every Pac-12 head coach; Karl Dorrell of Colorado will participate in Tuesday's session.

Monday's session was planned to focus on topics like name, image, and image, as well as the NCAA transfer rule. During the 31-minute session, those topics never came up as the discussion focused primarily on the uncertainty of the soccer season.

"There are so many (scenarios), but most importantly … what's the surest way to do what we want to do?" Shaw said. "We have to have processes that are reviewed by our medical professionals and then we have to have contingency plans.

"The rapid diagnostic test is something that will be vital for us to bring people back into a small, small area. If someone tests positive, we have to find out quickly and isolate them very quickly. Those things must be in place before we can go. to step two, but at the same time we have to talk about step one, step two, step three, step four to be prepared for the eventuality that we will be together again. "

The health and safety of student athletes has been a top priority, Helton said. In a meeting, medical professionals spoke to the coaches.

Southern California soccer coach Clay Helton.

