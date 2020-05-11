Many scenarios at stake for the college football season

As he currently stands, Nick Rolovich will debut as Washington State's football head coach on September 3 in Logan, Utah.

"In my opinion, I am planning to play Utah State in the first game," Rolovich said Monday. "I am optimistic about going with the 12 (games) we have, until they tell me otherwise."

However, the COVID-19 pandemic could alter that plan, with Pac-12 and the national discussion focused on numerous scenarios for the upcoming college football season.

"I think where we are is the definition of a fluid situation," said Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Rolovich, Shaw and Southern California head coach Clay Helton held a webinar with members of the media on Monday. It was the first of four webinars this week that involved every Pac-12 head coach; Karl Dorrell of Colorado will participate in Tuesday's session.

Monday's session was planned to focus on topics like name, image, and image, as well as the NCAA transfer rule. During the 31-minute session, those topics never came up as the discussion focused primarily on the uncertainty of the soccer season.

"There are so many (scenarios), but most importantly … what's the surest way to do what we want to do?" Shaw said. "We have to have processes that are reviewed by our medical professionals and then we have to have contingency plans.

"The rapid diagnostic test is something that will be vital for us to bring people back into a small, small area. If someone tests positive, we have to find out quickly and isolate them very quickly. Those things must be in place before we can go. to step two, but at the same time we have to talk about step one, step two, step three, step four to be prepared for the eventuality that we will be together again. "

The health and safety of student athletes has been a top priority, Helton said. In a meeting, medical professionals spoke to the coaches.

"We were just being thrown an incredible wealth of knowledge at us," Helton said. "It shows you how big the scope is and how big the project will be as we return to that safe environment."

Reaching that safe environment will be easier for some schools and states than others. For example, in Whitman County, where the Washington state campus is located, there have only been 15 cases of COVID-19, with no deaths. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, the death toll exceeded 1,500.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said last week that he does not believe soccer and other sports will be played if the campuses are not open. The varying degrees of COVID-19 cases create difficulties in having a general policy, Shaw said.

“Each state is going to be different; each campus will be different, ”said Shaw. "I think it is a great feeling (from Emmert), but I do not know if that will govern the day when everything is said and done. I think that the President of the United States will have a weigh-in, I think that each governor of the state will have a weigh-in; I think every president, rector and chancellor (of the university) will have a weigh-in. ”

While the coaches want to play soccer, they want it to be done when it is safe for the teams to come together.

"In general, if we feel it is safe enough to play, I would like to play," said Rolovich.

The way the season is played could be changed. There has been some discussion about removing non-conference games and choosing a conference-only time.

"Those are viable discussions," said Helton. "There are a lot of unknown things out there. I really think we will have a much clearer picture in six to eight weeks."

With different scenarios discussed, the College Football Playoff could be altered. The PPC has had a four-team format since 2014 and is configured to maintain that format until 2026.

"There have been a lot of discussions about, for this year, whether we extend the tie because we really are not going to know how to reduce this to four," Shaw said. "If we can play 12 (games) and we can maintain the status quo, that's great. Many of us believe that it won't be 12 and that it won't even start on time. Those other factors will affect the appearance of the bowl season, as well as the play off ".

However, the coaches are hopeful and optimistic about the season being played in some form.

"I think we will all have enormous gratitude … to be able to play the game we love," Helton said, "and to feel fortunate enough that if we are in that scenario, this virus and this crisis have been put a little further back. of us ".

For now, a host of unknown factors have coaches in limbo, but Shaw said the Pac-12 is ready to react to the next steps.

"We are in a good position right now to handle what happens, in what the national and local governments and all of our individual schools say," he said. "We have a lot of brilliant guys with great ideas."