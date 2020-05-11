Many businesses reopened in Los Angeles did not adhere to coronavirus guidelines – Up News Info

Over the weekend, health department inspectors came out to check compliance on recently reopened businesses, specifically florists preparing for Mother's Day.

While some of those reopened businesses met health department requirements, others did not, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health.

"We saw many vendors who allowed customers to enter stores," Ferrer said Monday, "not following physical distancing measures and not requiring customers to wear cloth covers."

"Of the 410 companies observed over the weekend," he said, "162 violated the health officer's order, and our inspectors had to demand the closure of some companies as they were unable to comply."

Related story The cast of & # 39; Caroline In The City & # 39; meets for pilot script Read on live broadcast of & # 39; Stars In The House & # 39;

Confusion about companies' reopening requirements may have contributed to the large number of violations. A reporter noted that flower shops had to get up and running very quickly during the holidays. He also said that patterned literature was not available in many languages.

%MINIFYHTMLe5a00d1b5f7c50913a662d2eef61705c14%

That's why Dr. Ferrer said her department is "working, as always, to make sure our information is published and is in multiple languages." The County Public Health Department, according to the director, is working with other departments to promote those efforts.

"It was a very diverse bag when we went out this weekend," he said. "I'll notice that we only had to close a few places, because with good information … most people were able to comply, and they did it fairly quickly."

But, the director warned, "Don't open until you comply with the directives."

Regarding other vacancies over the weekend, the manager noted "larger but manageable crowds on our trails."

When specifically asked if Los Angeles County's beaches will reopen this Wednesday, Ferrer said the county is working on a plan and hopes to reopen them this week. She was not more specific about the exact moment.

"It will be with many restrictions, so there will be no overcrowding," he said. "It will be for active recreation only."

As she does every day of the week, Dr. Ferrer updated the county's COVID-related statistics. She reported 39 new virus-related deaths, bringing Los Angeles to a total of 1,569 total deaths.

The county saw 591 new cases as of Monday, Dr. Ferrer said, bringing the total number of residents who tested positive to 32,258.