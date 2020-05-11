Mandy Patinkin's Quarantine Videos Are The Pure Family Content I Need Now

Why do they reassure me?
Mandy Patinkin is Hollywood's grandfather.
He is also Iñigo Montoya from The princess Bride, But that was so much time ago. He is now Hollywood's grandfather.
And during the quarantine he has been posting videos with his family (all filmed by his son) and they are so pure and charming and I would like his family to adopt me (without offending mine!) Also, yes, he did shave his beard, but I promise it's him.
This is from him and his wife, Kathryn Grody, who have been together for 42 years. And her dog, who often stars in her videos.
This is one of my favorite videos in which Mandy and his wife try to figure out what acronyms mean what.
And this gem of Mandy learning to tweet and also what a GIF is.
I love his gentle and kind demeanor and how he knows his wife taught him everything!
Just a nice family time around the table.
So yeah anyway, I think I'd like to quarantine Mandy Patinkin from now on.
