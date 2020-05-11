Home Local News Man shot dead by state agent in Mesa County identified

Man shot dead by state agent in Mesa County identified

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
A man who was shot to death in Mesa County by a Colorado State Patrol agent was identified Monday and investigators released additional information about the shooting involving the officer.

Jayson Thompson, 33, of Bisbee, Arizona, was shot Saturday, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. Thompson died of gunshot wounds to the torso and his form of death is murder. The results of the toxicology tests, as part of the autopsy, are pending.

On Saturday morning, a state agent responded to the report of a person exhibiting "strange behavior," according to a press release from the Critical Incident Response Team. The initial report to 911 described a person who had been standing, in the same position, for "a couple of hours."

