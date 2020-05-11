Man shot dead by state agent in Mesa County identified

A man who was shot to death in Mesa County by a Colorado State Patrol agent was identified Monday and investigators released additional information about the shooting involving the officer.

Jayson Thompson, 33, of Bisbee, Arizona, was shot Saturday, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. Thompson died of gunshot wounds to the torso and his form of death is murder. The results of the toxicology tests, as part of the autopsy, are pending.

On Saturday morning, a state agent responded to the report of a person exhibiting "strange behavior," according to a press release from the Critical Incident Response Team. The initial report to 911 described a person who had been standing, in the same position, for "a couple of hours."

"When a citizen approached and asked the person if they needed help, they did not respond or acknowledge their presence," the CIRT press release said.

At about 9 a.m., a soldier attempted to speak to the man near the intersection of United States 50 and County Road 29. The man became aggressive and brandished a 10-inch knife, according to the statement.

"Ultimately, an officer involved shot," the statement said. The soldier, who has not been identified, was not injured. The soldier is on administrative leave pending investigation.

Investigators have spoken to multiple witnesses and are reviewing various video sources that captured various elements of the incident. Any witness who has not yet spoken to investigators should call the sheriff's office helpline at 970-244-3526.