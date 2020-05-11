Man killed Sunday night at Green Valley Ranch – Up News Info

Denver police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left an injured man in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, the department tweeted.
The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of north Odessa Street. No arrests have been made and no information has been released about a suspect.
This is a developing story.
%MINIFYHTMLa9af61e868bcbaa903495cc19b7b86f214%
Alert: Officers are on scene in the 5400 block of N. Odessa St. investigating a shooting. The adult male victim was transported to the hospital; Unknown condition There are no arrests (s) or suspicious information to share at this time. pic.twitter.com/VaL8csK9A3
– Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 11, 2020
%MINIFYHTMLa9af61e868bcbaa903495cc19b7b86f215%