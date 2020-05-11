Home Local News Man arrested as suspect in fatal shooting in Denver's Green Valley Ranch...

Man arrested as suspect in fatal shooting in Denver's Green Valley Ranch area

Matilda Coleman
A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder in a shooting death in the Green Valley Ranch area, according to Denver police.

Edward Sandoval is suspected of the Sunday night shooting in the 5400 block of Odessa Street, according to a press release. The shooting occurred as part of a "family riot,quot;.

Denver Police Department

Edward Sandoval

The victim will be identified by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Police responded to a residence just before 8:30 p.m. in a 911 call about a shooting, according to an arrest affidavit in the case. The officers arrived and the victim was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m.

