Man arrested as suspect in fatal shooting in Denver's Green Valley Ranch area

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder in a shooting death in the Green Valley Ranch area, according to Denver police.

Edward Sandoval is suspected of the Sunday night shooting in the 5400 block of Odessa Street, according to a press release. The shooting occurred as part of a "family riot,quot;.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Police responded to a residence just before 8:30 p.m. in a 911 call about a shooting, according to an arrest affidavit in the case. The officers arrived and the victim was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the suspect and victim had argued twice in the basement of the home before the shooting. Sandoval reportedly climbed the stairs armed with a rifle and shot the victim, who was armed with a pistol, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, Sandoval allegedly fled the scene, still armed with the rifle, in a Jeep.

As part of the ongoing investigation, rifle boxes and "two bullet wounds,quot; were found in the kitchen of the home. An arrest warrant was issued against Sandoval.

He is being held in the Denver jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.