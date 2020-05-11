Making the hit with the belugas

Beneath the waves, two burning coals for the eyes looked at me with an intense and unwavering gaze. Pristine white bodies floated elegantly from the depths, one after another, surrounding my kayak in open water. Their pale and ghostly faces with a wide Joker smile approached. A long and powerful sound burst into the air, like a slowly deflating balloon, followed by silence and a more expectant gaze.
He was having a one-sided conversation with a herd of curious beluga whales. The mouth of the Churchill River in northern Manitoba, Canada, was calm and quiet on this cold and cloudy July day, but these brilliant white whales were not. Belugas, nicknamed "the canaries of the sea,quot; thanks to their song sounds, are social, playful and very communicative. They repeated their screams and melodies, floating around me in anticipatory silence. There was only one thing left to do: sing.
In response, shrill screams and screeches emerged from the dark water, like someone playing a microphone to get attention, broken by constant streams of bubbles. I had the distinct feeling that they were arguing with me.
"Get ready," warned Noah Ransom, my wildlife guide, who had been singing his own beluga songs in another kayak about 20 feet away.
A beluga lined up below me in the 36-degree water. An adult female beluga can reach 13 feet in length, approximately the same size as my sea kayak, and weigh nearly 3,000 pounds. The kayak rose evenly and evenly as the beluga pushed me up one foot out of the water, then lowered me again. A bubble storm came to one side, then a white flash appeared. A mischievous face looked at me, looking for a reaction, like a puppy that just bitten a ball. I laughed in shock as Mister Ransom clapped and cheered. The beluga fell back, up and down the kayak a few more times, like the gentlest roller coaster in the world. Although the belugas were enormous and their destruction potential seemed enormous, in those seconds, their actions were light and playful.
"We are like her rubber duckies in the tub," said Ransom. "This is playtime."
Each June, approximately 60,000 belugas migrate from the Arctic waters to Hudson Bay, which serves as a summer playground for the highest concentration of belugas in the world. Whales give birth in these relatively warmer and more protected waters, where there is no real pressure on the fish population nine months a year.
In this part of North America, with its often inhospitable open landscape, it is natural to stay away from other humans. (As of May 8, the isolated city of Churchill's tundra had no coronavirus cases. The province of Manitoba lists 283.) Belugas interpret personal space very differently.
Hudson Bay feeds the Churchill River, where around 1,000 beluga whales had settled alongside our two sea kayaks last summer. They came in capsules: bright, almost fluorescent white adults with happy clown faces and occasionally a gray baby hiding in the middle, trying to keep up with everyone else. While paddling, belugas ran alongside the kayak. When I stopped, they pushed at the oars and rudders with palpable curiosity. The sounds of breathing nozzles mingled with his normal chatter, which developed a kind of rhythm of conversation as time went on.
In an area of the world known for its majesty. polar bears, belugas have gone unnoticed. In fall and early winter, tourists often come to Churchill for a chance to see some of the approximately 1,000 polar bears that live in that area. By then, Hudson's Bay is full of ice and the belugas are gone. The limited interaction of whales with other species in Hudson Bay has allowed them to remain curious, innocent, and safe, possessing an almost childlike wonder.
It was my own childhood wonder that brought me there. Many animals shape our childhood through stories and art. They seem so real and current, until one day the songs and cartoons end. They are an integral part of our lives, but we are not part of theirs. I am part of a generation that grew up singing about beluga babies so often that we seemed like long lost friends. It seemed an inevitable conclusion that someday we would meet somewhere in the deep blue sea.
I came to Churchill knowing that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to encounters with wild animals. I expected to catch a glimpse of a beluga or two. Instead, in the water, I entered a completely different world, one devoid of humans, where the strange creature was on display. I had come to see them, but in reality, these wonderful creatures were looking at me.
Even on a summer day in the water, Churchill was a quiet place, where the wind carried sounds for miles. The atmospheric hum of ATVs on the Bear Coast Patrol hummed constantly in the background. Locals brought their children and dogs to splash around in the tide and pick up pretty stones along the shoreline, taking advantage of the long northern sun. The polar bear's warning signs were not heard; The deafening buzz of vicious, spicy flies seemed more like an imminent threat. In the distance, beyond the fiery grass and random wildflowers, bright white flashes caught the sunlight. At that distance, without the accompanying sound, it was hard to tell if they were crested waves, swimming bears, or (much more likely) belugas.
Signs throughout Churchill proclaim it "the polar bear capital of the world." In recent years, approximately 10,000 tourists a year have visited the city of less than 1,000 people for exactly that reason: to watch bears on a kind of cold-weather safari from the comfort of intense off-road vehicles equipped with snow tires. .
Wally Daudrich, a tour guide, saw an opportunity to highlight the area's other less dangerous summer residents. Like belugas (and many people who end up in Churchill full time), Daudrich only intended to stay for a season. Four decades later, he runs Lazy Bear Lodge and associates Lazy Bear Tours, one of two tourism companies in the city last year that offered water-based beluga tours, and the only full-service tour. Lazy Bear is cautiously optimistic about the 2020 summer season, but as is the case these days, everything is subject to change.
Whenever he has a chance, Mr. Daudrich is in the water, usually as the captain of the Sam Ahern, a tourist ship named after one of his favorite historical figures, who joined the British Royal Navy at 13 years and then came to Hudson Bay. at 18 to work as a merchant. On tours, Mr. Daudrich navigates along part of the old Ahern shipping route, around Button Bay, the Prince of Wales Fort and Eskimo Point – a favorite summer resting place for polar bears.
The day after my first beluga kayak encounter, I joined Mr. Daudrich on his tour boat where he recited decades of observations and anecdotes about belugas. Whales like high-pitched sounds, especially the voices of women and children, possibly because those sounds hit the frequency that belugas are used to. They notice bright colors. They have a strange instinct for people. "They may have chronic illness and mobility problems, and seem to be more curious about them," he said.
"They are very intelligent animals. They can clearly recognize the support of each boat," said Mr. Daudrich, who often meets groups of visitors who repeat from his tourist boat. Off to the side, a bright white whale shot vertically, as if standing up. Belugas occasionally "jump spies,quot;, appear directly out of the water, like an underwater telescope, to get a better look, face to face.
Under water, belugas are highly dependent on sound. They are some of the most vocal marine mammals, which use echolocation to bounce sound waves off surfaces and judge distances. Due to their natural habitat in dark, icy waters, belugas remain somewhat mysterious to scientists in many ways, but are widely considered extremely intuitive and responsive, with excellent communication skills.
When the belugas are close, their many comic sounds rise above the water. Mr. Daudrich likes to use a hydrophone (an underwater microphone) to listen below the surface, which is a cacophony. Beneath the waves is an audio highway overstimulated with squeaks, clicks, screeches, screeches, and static.
"It's crowded down there. There are a lot of background conversations like you would hear in a crowded room," he said. "Most of their sounds are treble, but they also have a full repertoire of lower sounds."
Belugas are curious, playful, and fearless, and as a result, Daudrich has lost a number of hydrophones to whales over the years.
In general, whales somehow recognize that their own strength and power in the water outshines ours, and they are extremely gentle, but they are large and accidents do occur.
“From time to time they have tipped the kayaks. They like to play. They will lift you and lower you, but if you stop rowing, they will lose interest and leave, "he said.
And of course they like to chat.
The Churchill metro area is a place that could theoretically be overrun by seasonal tourism companies ready to charge, but that was not the case when I visited. Part of this was due to its isolated geography. Last year, visitors could only travel to Churchill via an expensive charter flight or the notoriously unreliable two-day train, both from Winnipeg, 624 miles away. Another reason is your spending. Prices are high across the board in Churchill due to its inaccessibility, and most accommodations are disproportionately expensive for their quality. There is no real market for the luxury traveler, and absolutely no patience for the selfie crowds. It's all about the wildlife here, and anyone who wants more is missing the point.
Churchill is often overlooked, and generally speaking many residents agree with that. However, in 2018, the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans issued general nationwide restrictions on whale watching that required a minimum distance of 100 meters, or 328 feet, to be maintained at all times. This created a problem at Churchill, because no one told the belugas.
"Elsewhere, most people see six whales on one course, perhaps 200 to 300 yards outside. Here, they are 1,000 to 5,000 whales, and they love to interact, "said Daudrich, who noted that it is impossible to regulate naturally curious creatures that reach 3,500 pounds and 20 feet in length." Whales are so friendly here that we cannot meet those rules. We keep our distance but they get close to us. "
This is in contrast to other areas, such as the decline of the beluga population on the Saint Lawrence River in Quebec, which has heavy shipping traffic and large vessels.
“They behave differently in the San Lorenzo river than in their natural environment. They stay away from everyone because they use their bulbous foreheads to navigate and communicate, "said Daudrich, who noted that kayaks and inflatable zodiacs sit on water and don't seem to interfere with their communication.
Before the 2018 restrictions, visitors had been able to dive at various locations alongside whales, including the Churchill River. That was banned across the country without exception, but after investigating the problem of boat distance, the federal government issued special Churchill-specific distance regulations. Lazy Bear came up with a "water slide," in which an inflatable boat tows a large foam mat where people can lie down and put their faces in the water.
"We found that when people are completely in the water, the whales retreat around five to 10 feet. They especially don't seem to like diving, I think it's the bubbles, "said Daudrich. In contrast, the water slide keeps the bodies out of the water and the whales feel free to approach at will.
On a rainy July afternoon, I lay on my stomach on a floating mat attached to a zodiac on the Churchill River. He was completely covered in a drysuit and a snorkel mask, ready to peer underneath the nearly icy waves. As soon as the engine was turned off and we swayed in the bay, flashes of white torpedoes struck me on either side, moving closer and closer.
I put my mask in the water and opened my eyes, just in time to see a ghostly face. The beluga floated towards me, turning from side to side so that each wide eye could assess me. Almost face to face, I was able to see for myself just how expressive these creatures are. Unlike other whales, belugas have a flexible neck, allowing them to turn and look at you, even nod, like humans. Their bulbous melon heads are also flexible, allowing them to make recognizable facial expressions.
We closed our eyes and time seemed to stop. They exuded an innocence, wisdom and patient acceptance that I had not seen in my other encounters with wildlife. Here we were, floating in the same currents, very different beings that shared exactly the same moment in time. I had the feeling, real or imagined, that we understood each other on some level.
The belugas would be gone in a few weeks. Every September, they head north to the Arctic, where they live amid sea ice that protects them from predators, relying on their catalog of squeaks, whistles, clicks, and melodies to communicate with each other and navigate their surroundings. This summer, they will bring their joyous noise to the Churchill and Hudson Bay shelters, whether humans arrive or not.
Hillary Richard is a freelance writer residing in the New York City area. She is working on a memory inspired by travel.