North Carolina soccer coach Mack Brown took the past few days to reflect on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's proposal that the NFL and NCAA should allow soccer players to declare for the NFL Draft. at any time in his career.

Brown, who has 32 years of experience as a head coach at the university level, came to an interesting conclusion.

"People would say these guys are not ready," Brown said in a conference call Monday. "Maybe Herschel Walker was ready. Maybe some of these guys were ready, and our system can give them that opportunity. That is something we should definitely consider to move on."

Walker, who was voted the # 1 college football player of all time as part of Sporting News' "CFB 150,quot; series last year, is an interesting name to invoke. Walker starred in Georgia for three seasons before jumping into the new United States Soccer League (USFL), allowing him to skip his senior season. The NFL did not allow three-year-olds to enter the draft at the time.

Brown's views are determined by the times, and that includes recent NCAA decisions to allow players to benefit from the use of his name, image, and likeness. Brown said Harbaugh's proposal is another way to benefit the student-athlete in addition to those decisions.

"If a player needs money, and that's a decision he's willing to make to go to college based on his name, image, and likeness, where he can earn more money instead of where he wants to go to school, why We don't give you the option to go to the NFL if you're ready and if the NFL wants you to go? Brown said. "Basketball has done it for years."

The NFL has not followed the same guidelines as the NBA with freshmen. In 2003, Maurice Clarett, from Ohio State, sued the NFL in an antitrust lawsuit after trying to enter the NFL Draft after its second season. Clarett then dropped that lawsuit.

Harbaugh's proposal, however, would eliminate that. One of the arguments against it is that it would lead to more high school players and high school students trying to enter the NFL before they are ready, but Brown believes the number of players to assess that would be small.

"I think it wouldn't be a high number, but should we keep that one?" Brown said. "I released the name Herschel Walker. He was one of the guys like that. Ricky Williams. If there are any of those guys who could make millions of dollars outside of high school or after their freshman or sophomore year; there are some guys who are sophomore year and they could go to the NFL this year if that rule was more lenient. "

Brown also said that would be the NFL's decision in the end, but the NBA has altered its eligibility practices. From now on, NBA players must be removed from a high school season before entering the league. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that rule could change in the near future.

Will college football and the NFL do the same? It is something that Brown is in favor of investigating further, as the debate will surely heat up.

"I'm just saying if there is a young man (who) is a weird kind of player, then I think we should give him the same opportunities we've given basketball and let him see it," he said. .