Ludacris and Nelly will meet face to face for the next Verzuz

After Jill Scott and Erykah Badu's Verzuz drew over 700,000 live viewers and made over 1 billion impressions online, Swizz Beats and Timbaland have announced that Ludacris and Nelly would be the next artists to enter the virtual arena .

"Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday in Timbaland?" Swizz Beatz asked Timbaland.

Timbaland then replied, "Yes, we can get that. We have that."

Rap heavyweights from St. Louis and Atlanta have already started an online debate about who is most successful. Nelly is best known for her hit singles, "Hot in Herre,quot; and "Dilemma,quot;, while Ludacris is known for her hits like "Stand Up,quot;, "Southern Hospitality,quot; and "Money Maker,quot;.

It was being touted that Diddy could take on the West Coast legend, Dr. Dre, but Dre didn't seem too keen on the idea, and seems less likely to shrink.