Ludacris and Nelly will meet face to face for the next Verzuz

After Jill Scott and Erykah Badu's Verzuz drew over 700,000 live viewers and made over 1 billion impressions online, Swizz Beats and Timbaland have announced that Ludacris and Nelly would be the next artists to enter the virtual arena .

"Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday in Timbaland?" Swizz Beatz asked Timbaland.

Timbaland then replied, "Yes, we can get that. We have that."

