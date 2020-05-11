Loyal customers of Dallas restaurant return to the rescue again – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– No job, but no options.

When the arrival of Covid-19 forced restaurants to stop eating at home, Terilli & # 39; s in Lower Greenville quickly switched to take-out and delivery options.

And they also turned to a deep group of loyal customers to keep their workers working by asking customers to hire them themselves.

"I was sitting at home one night and I said 'what else can we do' and I thought, surely they have more talents, I know my staff," says managing partner Amanda Terilli-Loyd.

His employees soon responded with a long list of possible side actions to keep the cash inflow.

"Maid service, cleaning, laundry, landscaping, running errands, babysitting, babysitting dogs – some even wrote on the 'I'll do anything' list, so I could say they needed help, they needed support, they needed the money . "

And once again, clients who are like family at Terilli came to the rescue.

"The first two hours, I got five six calls," says Terilli's server and bartender Eric Shultze. “Help with a bath, finish a terrace or clean something. I thought "Wow!" Being overwhelmed by work when we were out of work was great and I attribute this to Amanda. "

%MINIFYHTML51751f1ac0ba600124cfef72fb08adf516%

This is not the first time that customers have helped the neighborhood treasury overcome a crisis.

In 2010, the entire restaurant block on the Lower Greenville strip burned down.

Customers not only had their backs turned, they also bought custom bricks and donated money to help them rebuild.

During the remodel, they added a rooftop patio that allows them to serve customers now, without reopening the dining room.

"We couldn't do it without your support over the years," says Terilli-Loyd. "From the bricks to the order, from the donations to our wait staff during this pandemic, they definitely treated us like family."

The support keeps staff and owners optimistic about the future of the restaurant even in uncertain times.

"That's what keeps us so close," says Shultze. "We want to take care of them (clients). They take care of us. This disaster really brought us closer and I am grateful for it. Terilli will return. Once again we will rise. "

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources