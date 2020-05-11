Los Angeles County beaches to reopen Wednesday for active use only – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML78363df7303bb4960756f5012ea9dcce15%

– Los Angeles County's beaches will reopen Wednesday for limited and active use, according to the city of Manhattan Beach.

Physical distance will be required, and the beaches will be open only for active use, so people will not be able to place blankets or have a picnic. The Strand, bike path, Manhattan Beach Pier and parking lots will remain closed.

But Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery says he is excited that the beach will be accessible to the public again.

"The beach will be open only for active uses, such as walking, running, surfing, and swimming," Montgomery said in a statement. “If beach visitors don't follow all the rules, the state of California or Los Angeles County can close our beaches once again. By complying with these measures, it will play an important role in keeping the beaches open. "

Los Angeles County beaches will operate during normal hours and chairs, awnings, refrigerators and grills will not be allowed. Sunbathing, gathering, and any organized games, such as beach volleyball, are also not allowed.

The county will also require facial coatings on the beach, but not in the water.