Los Angeles County announces 39 new deaths, 591 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An additional thirty-nine deaths and 591 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Los Angeles County as of Monday.

Of the total 32,258 positive coronavirus cases reported in Los Angeles County, 92% of people who died were found to have underlying health conditions.

There have been a total of 1,569 deaths.

About 17% of all COVID-19 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point during their illness.

A total of 3,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among health workers and first responders, authorities said.

Los Angeles County is currently in phase two of its five-stage reopening plan, which allowed florists, some retailers, car dealers, golf courses, and trails to reopen starting Friday, following the distance guidelines. physical and other security requirements.

County Health Director Barbara Ferrer thanked locals for adhering to what health experts recommend; however, there were some outliers.

Of the 410 businesses surveyed by county inspectors over the weekend, 162 health orders were violated, Ferrer reported Monday.

The following is based on the Los Angeles County Recovery Roadmap for Reopening Businesses and Schools:

Stage one

Safer home order planning for recovery

Stage two

May 8

Florists, some retailers, car dealers, golf courses, and trails.

soon

Other low-risk businesses (manufacturers, offices, retailers)

Essential health care

Outdoor recreation and libraries.

Museums, cultural centers, galleries.

Stage three (TBD)

Higher risk companies (body art, massages, bars / clubs)

Movie theaters and bowling alleys

K-12 Schools • Colleges and Universities

Stage four (TBD)

Higher risk companies (entertainment venues)

Great conventions

Sports events and spectators

Stage five (TBD)