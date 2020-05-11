Los Angeles Beaches to Reopen Wednesday – Up News Info

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, 4 PM On Monday, a notice appeared on the Los Angeles County Twitter feed announcing that the beaches of Los Angeles County would reopen on Wednesday, May 13,

Soon after, confirmation came that the news was indeed true.

County officials announced that Los Angeles County beaches, which have been closed since March 27, will reopen Wednesday for active use only, but parking lots, piers and boardwalks will remain off limits.

The beaches have remained off-limits even when the shoreline reopened for active use in Orange County.

Los Angeles County beach visitors will also be restricted to active uses. In other words, sunbathing, sitting on the sand, installing awnings and picnicking will be prohibited, according to the Department of Beaches and Ports.

Beach parking lots will remain closed, as will the beach bike path and all piers and boardwalks, according to the county.

Beach lovers will also have to wear masks and keep a six-foot cushion between themselves and others under continuous social distancing requirements.

Orange County beaches are also open under active use restrictions, however, in recent days many people have been seen lying in towels and sunbathing, in apparent defiance of the requirements. Authorities have said they would try to educate people in violation of the rules instead of issuing quotes.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery urged people to comply with Los Angeles County regulations.

"I urge everyone to follow all public health orders for your safety and that of your neighbors, and please use the beach responsibly by practicing physical distancing," he said in a statement. “The beach will be open only for active uses, such as walking, running, surfing, and swimming. If beach visitors don't follow all the rules, the state of California or Los Angeles County can close our beaches once again. By complying with these measures, it will play an important role in keeping the beaches open. "

BEFORE WEDNESDAY, 2:15 PM Over the weekend, Los Angeles County health department inspectors came out to check compliance on recently reopened businesses, specifically florists preparing for Mother's Day.

While some of those reopened businesses met health department requirements, others did not, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health.

"We saw many vendors who allowed customers to enter stores," Ferrer said Monday, "not following physical distancing measures and not requiring customers to wear cloth covers."

"Of the 410 companies observed over the weekend," he said, "162 violated the health officer's order, and our inspectors had to demand the closure of some companies as they were unable to comply."

Confusion about companies' reopening requirements may have contributed to the large number of violations. A reporter noted that flower shops had to get up and running very quickly during the holidays. He also said that patterned literature was not available in many languages.

That's why Dr. Ferrer said her department is "working, as always, to make sure our information is published and is in multiple languages." The County Public Health Department, according to the director, is working with other departments to promote those efforts.

"It was a very diverse bag when we went out this weekend," he said. "I'll notice that we only had to close a few places, because with good information … most people were able to comply, and they did it fairly quickly."

But, the director warned, "Don't open until you comply with the directives."

"Businesses," he said, "should post a complete checklist in a public place before opening so that their customers and their employees can be sure that this is a place that can provide the necessary protections."

Regarding other vacancies over the weekend, the manager noted "larger but manageable crowds on our trails." She said the golf courses saw smaller crowds than usual since it was Mother's Day weekend.

When specifically asked if Los Angeles County's beaches will reopen this Wednesday, Ferrer said the county is working on a plan and hopes to reopen them this week. She was not more specific about the exact moment.

"It will be with many restrictions, so there will be no overcrowding," he said. "It will be for active recreation only."

As she does every day of the week, Dr. Ferrer updated the county's COVID-related statistics. She reported 39 new virus-related deaths, bringing Los Angeles to a total of 1,569 total deaths.

The county saw 591 new cases as of Monday, Dr. Ferrer said, bringing the total number of residents who tested positive to 32,258.

City News Service contributed to this report.