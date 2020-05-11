Local officials say inmates at the Los Angeles County Jail are intentionally trying to become infected with coronavirus to obtain early release

# Roommates, as most are trying to do everything possible to avoid contracting the highly contagious coronavirus, some inmates in Los Angeles are apparently doing just the opposite. According to local officials, several inmates at the Los Angeles County Jail are deliberately trying to become infected with the virus to ensure an early release.

Reports from @LATimes, recent security videos show inmates at the Los Angeles County Jail passing water containers and taking turns drinking, while some were seen breathing with a face mask. Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the inmates' actions are part of a plan to get sick on purpose. You will recall that there was a large outbreak of coronavirus at the Los Angeles County Jail last month, in which within a week, 21 of about 50 inmates tested positive for the virus.

Villanueva explained that he is very aware of what is happening and, despite the efforts of the inmates, they will not be granted special privileges if they really get sick:

"It is sad to think that someone deliberately attempted to expose themselves to COVID-19. Somehow, there was an erroneous belief among the inmate population that if they tested positive, there was a way to force our hand and somehow free more inmates from our prison environment, and that won't happen. "

Villanueva also stated that when local investigators interviewed the inmates involved in the plan, no one admitted it. At this time, it's unclear who was the first to get infected at the two locations in the Los Angeles County Jail module where the security videos were taken, or if the inmates knew someone was sick when they were captured on video. by sharing articles.

