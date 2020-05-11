Lizzo: the system is working for white supremacy

Lizzo is one of the millions of people worldwide surprised by the shocking modern lynching of the unarmed black screwdriver, Ahmaud Arbery, and says that the justice system actively supports white supremacy.

"I have said this before and I will say it again, we always talk about how our system is damaged, but it is not broken. The system is actually working in favor of white supremacy," says Lizzo in the video that was shared with him. Instagram

