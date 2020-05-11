Lizzo: the system is working for white supremacy

Lizzo is one of the millions of people worldwide surprised by the shocking modern lynching of the unarmed black screwdriver, Ahmaud Arbery, and says that the justice system actively supports white supremacy.

"I have said this before and I will say it again, we always talk about how our system is damaged, but it is not broken. The system is actually working in favor of white supremacy," says Lizzo in the video that was shared with him. Instagram

"In any case, we need to break this system, in order to build a new system based on equality. We have a long way to go before that happens and these tragedies that continue to occur, we have to make noise. Let's put justice on our own hands ".

"You know you grow up, and you go to school a little bit, and they teach you that there is one America, and then you learn that there is another America. And I've been heartbroken for most of my life. This is an absolute and slow genocide since 1860s ".

She continued: "That is the only way the system breaks is that the people the system works for, stop working on it and the system malfunctions because it no longer serves white supremacy," adding: " I would love to see a white male alyship. Yes, the system works supremely in your favor, but compassion, empathy, have a heart. Do something for someone else. Get out of your comfort zone and save a life. "

She is right?