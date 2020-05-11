Livestream: Berklee guitarist, singer-songwriter to perform Tuesday

In an effort to provide some virtual entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, Boston.com is partnering with Berklee College of Music student concert producer Victoria Verba to bring readers live performances by artists across genres. which include jazz, R,amp;B, pop and more. Performances take place on Boston.com's Facebook and Instagram pages, and readers can vote on a song for artists to cover before the live broadcast.

The next performer in the Boston.com live concert series with Berklee College of Music is Leo Varella, a guitarist and singer-songwriter from Brazil. HIt will perform on Boston.com's social media pages on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.

Inspired by Prince, Seattle grunge and breakbeat loops from the 90s, Varella's wonderful and dynamic first single "Over It,quot; has gained air on Brazilian radio stations. The 23-year-old Berklee student is currently working on his debut EP, which will be released this summer.

Varella will perform a short set on Instagram at 5 p.m. EDT and Facebook at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

