Liverpool could have prevented Cantona from becoming Manchester United's icon, but Souness went on to sign

Former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness revealed that he missed the opportunity to take Eric Cantona to Anfield and prevent him from becoming a legend for Manchester United archrivals.

The enigmatic talent had burned his bridges in his native France after Liverpool's clash with Auxerre in 1991.

Michel Platini, who was the manager of Les Bleus at the time, informed Souness after the contest that he was looking to find Cantona a suitable setting to showcase his talent.

The clubs in England were eliminated, and Leeds finally took a calculated risk on the mercurial striker in January 1992 after having a trial period at Sheffield Wednesday.

Cantona spent less than 12 months on Elland Road before being brought to Old Trafford, with five memorable seasons with the Red Devils as he helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side become the dominant force in English soccer.

Souness could have prevented that from happening, but the Scotsman has been left to reflect on what could have been.

He said Sky Sports: "I was Liverpool manager and we played Auxerre in the Cup Winners Cup and we lost 2-0, we came back and we beat them 3-0.

"After the game, Terry Littlewood, who used to take care of the player room and my room, for security, knocked on my door and said there was a friend outside, who is a good friend of yours and wants to talk to you."

%MINIFYHTMLb8bd0767fef55dcbcd566669e4170b4a16%

"I said 'who is he?' And he said 'it's Michel Platini'. He was not a close friend of mine, the only time I had been in contact with him was when I was playing against him when I was in Italy.

"He came in and said, 'I have a player for you, it's a real problem in France, but he's very talented and it would be perfect for your club.' I said, 'Look, Michel, I'm fighting fires here. Right now, I'm trying to get some people out who are resisting, I'm fighting a locker room here. The last thing I need is another controversial figure.

"Eric, of course, came to trial with Sheffield Wednesday, then signed with Leeds and the rest is history. When he went to United, it was a young team and young players needed someone like that on the field to admire. I think Eric he was certainly one of them. "

Cantona made 185 appearances for United, helping them to four Premier League titles and two FA Cup wins.