LAUSD will begin summer school classes on June 24; No Schedule for Back to Campus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Almost all of the students in the Los Angeles Unified School District have connected to the Internet before summer school, which will begin next month, school officials announced Monday.

LAUSD classes will begin the summer session online on June 24, said Superintendent Austin Beutner.

Some of the new classes on offer include animation, environmental science, music classes, space exploration, sports science and "Voyage of the Titanic,quot; with film director James Cameron, who directed the hit film.

Beutner announced last week that LAUSD's 2020-2021 academic year would begin on August 18, but it is still unclear how classes will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the district is working with UCLA to plan a "safe reopening,quot;.

Earlier this year, the district announced a $ 100 million partnership with Verizon that purchased computers and Wi-Fi infrastructure focused on students and families who cannot afford the technology.